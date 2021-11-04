Tech Recruiters and Employers Save More Than 30 Minutes Per Job with Dice IntelliSearch™ for ATS Partners

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech career marketplace Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand), has launched IntelliSearch™ for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), allowing recruiters and employers to instantly pinpoint relevant matches among Dice's millions of quality tech profiles, all without leaving their native applicant tracking systems.

The first IntelliSearch™ for ATS Partners include Bullhorn, Greenhouse and coming in 2022, iCIMS.

"In today's ultra-competitive tech job market, it's vitally important for us to continue to find ways to help recruiters and employers focus on doing what they do best: discovering, connecting with, and finding the right positions for the best tech talent available. IntelliSearch™ for Applicant Tracking Systems offers yet another way to help our clients to be more efficient as they source candidates, saving more than 30 minutes per role," said Dice CEO Art Zeile.

Dice's tech hiring experience makes sourcing and screening simple and effective. Now, through the power of IntelliSearch™, ATS integrations will further streamline recruiting workflows by automating time-consuming recruitment activities. "Sourcing candidates is the most important thing I should do as a recruiter, but it's the one thing that always gets cut amongst all my other responsibilities," shared one Dice pilot recruiter.

Benefits of Dice IntelliSearch for ATS Include:

Instant Access to Engaged Technologists: Alongside access to millions of social profiles, Dice's TalentSearch™ surfaces top quality technologists open to new opportunities.

Alongside access to millions of social profiles, Dice's TalentSearch™ surfaces top quality technologists open to new opportunities. Faster Connections to Top Talent: Applicant tracking systems are essential to saving recruiters and hiring managers precious time by simplifying typical recruiting activities. Dice's IntelliSearch™ further enhances time saved through sourcing automation, leveraging Dice's technology taxonomy and advanced machine learning to identify relevant matches within seconds.

Applicant tracking systems are essential to saving recruiters and hiring managers precious time by simplifying typical recruiting activities. Dice's IntelliSearch™ further enhances time saved through sourcing automation, leveraging Dice's technology taxonomy and advanced machine learning to identify relevant matches within seconds. Streamline Workflows Without Extra Work: Activate jobs and discover relevant matches without ever leaving your ATS.

Activate jobs and discover relevant matches without ever leaving your ATS. Another Way to Grow Your Pipeline: Once a prospective candidate is moved forward in your hiring process or is removed from consideration, Dice's IntelliSearch™ for ATS immediately finds and surfaces additional relevant technologists.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

