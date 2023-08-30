Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix Opens New Store in Irving

Irving community can now access fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Irving at 7600 N. MacArthur Blvd. Suite 105 near Panera Bread. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Irving is locally owned by Sam and Monica Patel, who also own a store in Frisco.

"We're eager to bring tech solutions to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specifically to those in Irving," Sam Patel said. "The close proximity to the DFW Airport means we'll have the chance to help people from all over the world, and as local business owners, that really excites us."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are trusted repair partners for many leading tech manufacturers. As a Samsung® authorized repair provider, the stores offer authorized repairs on all Galaxy® smartphone models. The stores' certified repair experts use genuine Samsung parts, tools and testing to ensure everything works properly after the device has been repaired, including water resistance. The stores also provide authorized repair services for Google Pixel™ smartphones and have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

Tech repair and maintenance services help consumers hold onto their devices longer before needing to replace them, which benefits both their wallets and the planet. uBreakiFix stores also offer free tech recycling for old or unwanted electronics.

"We are excited to serve more people in Irving with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year warranty on all repairs. The new store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 700 locations across the U.S. For more information, to view a service menu or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/irving . Walk-in service is also available at the Irving location.

uBreakiFix Irving is located at:

uBreakiFix by Asurion

7600 N. MacArthur Blvd. Suite 105, Irving, TX 75063

(972) 290-0300

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE uBreakiFix by Asurion