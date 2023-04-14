Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix Opens Newest Location in Cumberland

uBreakiFix® by Asurion rescues tech with fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more

CUMBERLAND, Ga., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Cumberland at 2980 Cobb Parkway S.E., Suite 192 in Cumberland Festival shopping center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers and drones—and nearly everything in between.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 15 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with many basic repairs completed in 45 minutes or less.

uBreakiFix Cumberland is locally owned by Candice Smith, Tyler Yancoskie, and Tyler Harper, who also own ten additional uBreakiFix stores throughout Atlanta and the Florida panhandle.

"Having a repair shop in the middle of such a high-traffic area gives us the opportunity to serve even more people, which is our number one priority," said Smith. "We are excited to be located about a mile from Truist Park and look forward to offering top-notch service to the Cumberland and Cobb County communities, as well as areas nearby like Smyrna and Vinings."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy® and Google Pixel™ smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to more than 750 locations across the U.S. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in Cumberland with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Cumberland location."

For more information, to view a service menu or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/cumberland. uBreakiFix Cumberland is located at:

uBreakiFix

2980 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 160, Atlanta, GA 30339

(470)-795-5440

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion specializes in therepair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

