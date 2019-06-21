Tech Sector of Israeli Market Reaches All-Time High, Affirming the Value of Investing in Israeli-Focused Public Companies

"The record-breaking growth of the Israeli market tech sector continues to underscore the value of investing in Israeli-focused public companies," said Jonathan Gerber, co-founder of The Jerusalem Portfolio and president of RVW Wealth. "We are thrilled to offer an opportunity for investors to tap into Israel's rapidly-expanding economy like never before through The Jerusalem Portfolio."

Recently, at The Jerusalem Portfolio launch event, Stanley P. Gold, one of the largest and earliest major foreign private investors in Israel, sat down with Jeffrey I. Abrams, co-founder of The Jerusalem Portfolio and RVW Wealth Legacy Resource Center managing director. Gold said that "people around the world have finally acknowledged that the quality of the products coming out of Israel are as good or better than anywhere in the world…managers in Israel are world-class [and] are every bit as good as Europe or America."

BIGITech is now up 25% for 2019 YTD, and the US and Israeli listed ETFs and index funds that track it are top-performers in their categories. Aside from being one of the first global/regional Tech indexes to surpass 2018 highs (this winter), it has continued to deliver world-beating performance this spring.

The Jerusalem Portfolio (TJP) offers access to BIGITech, as part of its overall portfolio. TJP allows investors to own fractional interests in a diversified group of over 100 top-tier Israeli-focused public companies like Check Point Software Tech, Elbit Systems Ltd, Novocure Ltd, Wix.com Ltd, and more—spanning sectors from healthcare and technology, to energy and cybersecurity.

TJP is an initiative of RVW Wealth, which has a multi-decade track record of delivering the highest quality investment management and related services.

"RVW Wealth is channeling its deep passion for supporting Israel into this new venture, so that individuals can invest with both their heart and their head," said Selwyn Gerber, co-founder of The Jerusalem Portfolio and chief strategist of RVW Wealth.

Tax efficient, low-cost, and completely liquid, TJP is managed by the RVW Wealth team who are pure fiduciary advisors with no conflicts of interest. Designed to enable individuals, foundations and institutions to allocate a portion of their investments to Israel, each portfolio is independently custodied at TD Ameritrade.

The fully automated online process of investing is simple and immediate—ideal for smaller gifts and for larger investments. Community members, investors, and organizations can create an account today.

