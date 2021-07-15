Tech Serum Hackathon Generates Innovative Concepts to Improve the Patient Experience

Seven teams of healthcare innovators competed and three certificates of excellence were chosen by a panel of judges. Tweet this

The Tech Serum hackathon invited medical experts, pharmaceutical company marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists to build solutions against five focus areas chosen to improve the patient experience. Seven teams of healthcare innovators competed in the hackathon, and three certificates of excellence were chosen by a panel of judges from Truth Serum NTWK™, MJH Life Sciences™, Microsoft, and renowned independent healthcare entrepreneurs and leaders.

The ideation and building process began on Friday, and the event closed with a presentation session on Sunday, where each team presented a 5-minute pitch followed by 2 minutes of Q&A. Three certificates of excellence were awarded as follows:

"Most Creative" – Team Whyse Opinion. Their solution explores options to expedite disease diagnosis through a doctor-to-doctor app.

"Most Impactful" – Team Whyse Watchers. Their innovative concept augments the performance of AI models with demographic data to enable doctors to triage and aid the most urgent patients.

"Most Innovative" – Team Heme is Serum. Their idea delves into AI-driven solutions for the widespread challenge of recruiting/retaining patients in clinical trials.

"The Tech Serum hackathon encouraged incredible cross-disciplinary team science, leading to several ingenious solutions, all tied to some of today's most immediate healthcare challenges. We look forward to following the many Tech Serum-generated concepts as they advance towards development and revolutionize the concept of healthcare accessibility," said Frank Saia, Managing Director of Truth Serum NTWK™.

Tech Serum was sponsored by Microsoft and hosted using Azure solutions.

To view highlights of Tech Serum on-demand, click here, or to explore our inaugural hackathon event on social media, use the hashtag #techserum21.

