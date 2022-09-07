Tech Soft 3D Completes Acquisition of Redway3D

Acquisition expands the company's visualization portfolio of SDKs to provide photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering capabilities

BEND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announces that it has acquired Redway3D, creator of the REDsdk, a software component providing advanced photo-realistic and real-time rendering capabilities. This acquisition is in line with the company's plans to fuel growth by investing in product development, scaling the company's global reach and increasing its product offerings through acquisitions.

Redway3D's REDsdk complements HOOPS Visualize with its strong focus on raytracing-based photorealistic rendering and its game-engine approach to advanced real-time visualization. HOOPS Visualize is a high-performance engineering-focused graphics library and SDK for rendering 3D CAD models on desktop, mobile and AR/VR devices, and trusted by market leaders such as Hexagon®, Trimble®, Ansys®, SOLIDWORKS™, Autodesk® and many more. Bringing Redway3D's technology into Tech Soft 3D's portfolio of visualization solutions will provide current and future partners with a proven advanced rendering offering, and enable Tech Soft 3D to expand into new markets.

"Adding the REDsdk technology to our portfolio addresses a need many of our partners have for advanced, photo-realistic visualization and rendering, which is an area in which we will continue investing," said Ron Fritz, CEO of Tech Soft 3D. "We remain focused on empowering developers of engineering software to build world-class applications for manufacturing, building and construction and other industries, and the addition of the sophisticated Redway3D technologies will help us do that on an even broader scale."

Tech Soft 3D and Redway3D have many customers in common, and this acquisition will allow the company to become an even more critical Strategic Technology Partner for the companies that use Tech Soft 3D software, such as Hexagon, Dassault and others. In addition, in the coming months the company will explore ways to deploy the Redway3D technology alongside other relevant products in the Tech Soft 3D portfolio. The acquisition is about making the HOOPS platform more attractive to a broader set of users in the engineering software world by enabling them to maximize their use of their CAD data.

Tech Soft 3D intends to continue to maintain and support Redway3D's existing partners that are using its REDsdk offering for high quality photo-realistic and real-time rendering. Details of the acquisition are not disclosed. Tech Soft 3D is backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures.

HOOPS is a registered trademark of Tech Soft 3D. All other products or company references are the property of their respective holders.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England, Japan and Norway. The company's toolkit products power more than 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

