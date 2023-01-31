Appointment Represents Strategic Milestone for Company to Addresses Rapidly Growing Demand for Professional-Grade 3D Development Tools

BEND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announces that Tyler Barnes has been appointed President of the company. Barnes' appointment marks a strategic milestone for the company as they grow their portfolio and capabilities to address the increasing demand for their software development toolkits for building advanced engineering applications. With the rapid rise in demand for 3D developer tools driven by expansion in areas such as Additive Manufacturing, Simulation and Analysis, Digital Twin, BIM, AR/VR and many others, as well as the ongoing shift to the cloud, the company is in the midst of an accelerated growth phase. The creation of the President role will help the company manage the needs of the company's more than 700 partners today, while charting a path to address the needs of an even larger community of developers in the future. Ron Fritz will remain in his role as CEO of Tech Soft 3D.

Tech Soft 3D Elevates Tyler Barnes to President

"Since joining Tech Soft 3D, Tyler has demonstrated the kind of strategic thinking and business acumen that has helped the company become the leader that it is today, as well as a natural leadership ability that inspires confidence and excellence within his team and across the company. I am highly confident and excited about the next phase of growth for the company," said Fritz.

Barnes joined Tech Soft 3D in 2014 and helped grow the company's marketing and business development efforts. Before joining Tech Soft 3D, he spent more than 10 years at Autodesk in the manufacturing solutions group, leading product marketing and product management teams for multiple mechanical design and related product lines, as well as a number of marketing positions at other technology companies prior to Autodesk.

"These recent years at Tech Soft 3D have been unprecedented in our growth, and have shown us what's possible for the future," said Barnes. "I am honored to serve as President and very much looking forward to continuing to work with the most phenomenally great team in the industry to drive the kind of innovation and product superiority that empowers our partners to build world-class engineering applications for manufacturing, building and construction and other industries on a broader scale."

In his role as CEO, Fritz will remain focused on growing the company's reach, across industries and geographically. Barnes will remain based in Bend, OR at Tech Soft 3D HQ.

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England, Japan and Norway. The company's toolkit products power more than 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

