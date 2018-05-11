Tech Start-up Hubb Earns Praise from Prestigious Awards Programs

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Event tech start-up Hubb has recently received accolades from regional and international awards programs.

Notably, the Technology Association of Oregon named Hubb winner of the Emerging Technology Company of the Year last night at its 34th Annual Oregon Technology Awards. The awards program celebrates excellence and achievement in the state's technology industry.

Hubb CEO Allie Magyar

Additionally, Hubb's influential founder and CEO, Allie Magyar, was named a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award in the Pacific Northwest. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Magyar, 38, was CEO of experiential event management firm Dynamic Events, which coordinates the world's largest IT user conference, when she founded Hubb, an event tech startup that focuses on streamlining the collection, management and marketing of event content relating to speakers, sessions and event sponsors.

If she wins, Magyar will join the ranks of industry leaders who have received the prestigious honor in past years, including Ryan Carson of Treehouse, David Hersh of Jive Software, Glenn Kelman of Redfin, Luke Kanies of Puppet and the late Sam Blackman, of Elemental Technologies, Inc.

In April, Hubb was selected as a 2018 TiE50 Finalist for the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program, which recognizes the world's most innovative tech start-ups.

"The support we've seen from the technology and business communities has been incredible," Magyar said. "We're honored that so many people believe in our potential and contributions to these industries, as well as the value Hubb brings to meetings and events professionals."

Hubb's event professional-centric approach and modern technology has helped it stand out in the marketplace. Only 3 years old, Hubb just signed its 100th customer and boasts a client list including Microsoft, Tableau, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Red Hat, Atlassian and HubSpot, among many others.

About Hubb

Built by veteran event professionals, Hubb is a cloud-based software platform that simplifies the process for collecting, managing, and marketing event content. Using Hubb, event planning teams can collaborate to build one central source of accurate and timely information that powers their event content, allowing them to bring their events to market and drive registration faster than ever before. The platform is flexible to the needs of events of all sizes, and seamlessly integrates with other pieces of event technology to make sure content is consistent and up to date. Hubb was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Wash.

For more information, visit www.hubb.me.

