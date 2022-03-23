Tech Startup Anonomatic Raising Capital to Expand Identity Protection Data Services

First of its kind cybersecurity solution delivers unbeatable identity protection at scale

MENLO PARK, Calif. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notorious bank robber Willie Sutton when asked why he robbed so many banks, gave an answer that became a part of history – "Because that's where the money is." Fast-forward to today, and the world's most notorious thieves don't steal money, they steal data. Identity theft, and related criminal acts of data theft, are relentlessly on the rise. Anonomatic's SaaS prevents identity theft because all personal data is rendered useless to thieves.

Anonomatic's PII Vault software anonymizes sensitive personal data, so an individual's privacy is protected, and an organization's risk is mitigated in the event of a data breach. The data is useless to hackers but fully functional to the organization because that data is de-identified using Anonomatic's patent pending Poly-Anonymization®, ensuring the data loses none of its functionality. This unique approach changes the entire cybersecurity paradigm; hackers may gain access to sensitive data only to find all that data is useless because none of it can be tied to any individual. In other words, hackers may break in, but they cannot steal what is not there.

Anonomatic's software uses other patent-pending innovations such as Pass-Through Anonymization to either fully redact, partially redact, or mask dangerous personally identifiable information (PII). This means information such as medical and financial data can be separated from personal data that includes any identifying details, drastically reducing the time, cost, and regulatory risk normally associated with current data privacy practices.

Anonomatic's PII Vault can be deployed in minutes based on a straightforward subscription model. As domestic and global demand continues to soar, the company is positioned to be a market leader in an ever-growing space. This bootstrapped startup is already booking revenue with its sights set on robust, realistic growth year over year.

