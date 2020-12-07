Tech Startup Carsfast Announces Newly Appointed General Manager

With over 25 years of Automotive Retail, Wholesale and Finance experience, Kenny was most recently a Regional General Manager with Hertz Car Sales responsible for leading one of the largest volume regions in the country. Prior to this the Chicago, Illinois native held a number of pivotal roles in automotive sales, strategy and development, bringing further specialised expertise to the Carsfast General Manager role. Kenny's proven success in business growth, increasing profitably, and building relationships make him the perfect addition to the team given the recent expansion of Carsfast into new regions, and its newly announced partnerships with large enterprise such as Westlake Financial.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kenny to the Carsfast team," explains CEO and co-founder Shaun Sumaru. "Kenny is incredibly well regarded and respected in the industry and has a reputation being a personable and well rounded leader who has a hands-on approach to business."

"We have some exciting months ahead of us. We're confident Kenny will bring the right mix of skills and knowledge to bolster the Carsfast team onto the next realm."

Kenny shares this enthusiasm. "This is the time to really make waves and disrupt the fast moving automotive landscape. I am looking forward to working closely with our dedicated operations and development teams to help refine and explore new ideas surrounding the way consumers purchase cars, and ultimately increasing our footprint across the country."

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a next-generation digital car dealership. It offers customers access to cars and credit directly from their phone with zero friction. Its technology combines customers preferences and credit rating with our broad lender panel and array of inventory. The outcome is a selection of cars and finance options that are perfectly matched to the buyer's exact profile.

Media Contact: Dee Gligorevic [email protected]

SOURCE Carsfast

Related Links

https://www.uchoosecars.com/

