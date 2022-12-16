Tech Startup Digital Direct IR Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding

Breakthrough infrared imaging technology poised to transform five industries.

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where change is the only constant, there is a surprisingly ancient technology still in common use today; infrared imaging.

Two Minutes in Science Class

The existing technology for making thermal imaging camera sensors is based on a 40 plus year old ANALOG process called quantum well and bolometers. This requires advanced semiconductor manufacturing. This is very expensive and requires smaller nano-size complex and expensive semiconductor structures to make the products and to make further advancements. Digital Direct IR's completely new, patented (US 7,381,953 B1) paradigm design is completely Digital with NO Analog components. That's just one difference forty years can make.

In addition, existing infrared camera systems only see one part of the infrared spectrum. The light spectrum consists of the mid IR and far IR segments. Today, a user that wants to see multiple parts of the spectrum would need to buy four cameras; Digital Direct IR (D2IR) has a patented (US 10,171,758 B2) camera design that can see Visible, Near IR, Mid and Far IR from one camera with one lens, and all on the same optical centerline.

Other technologies require four cameras, four lenses and must use corrective software and lenses to converge and align the imagery. In addition to needing multiple cameras to see different parts of the spectrum, currently available cameras need multiple lens elements to correct for spectral distortions caused by the lenses themselves. These lenses are made from gemological materials and are extremely expensive. They also need software to correct the chromatic aberration and spherical aberration. No longer. Thanks to Digital Direct IR's breakthroughs, all of this is history.

The company's business model is centered on its flagship technology with industry-specific approaches to generating revenue. In the automotive market, management believes the way forward is to partner with one of the OEM's or tier one suppliers. Their plan is for that partner to design and build a product to their own specifications; from this, D2IR anticipates receiving an upfront milestone payment and ongoing royalty revenue.

Then there's the company's positioning with the vast first responder sector, aerospace, healthcare and even the US military. With more than twenty patents all told, D2IR is a tech startup to watch.

