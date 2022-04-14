Tech Startup Disrupts Atlanta's Rideshare Industry

RIDE Technologies focuses on offering a better value to passengers and drivers.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIDE Technologies, a new Atlanta-based rideshare company, is conducting a test market in Atlanta, offering what it believes is a better value to drivers and passengers. The tech startup seeks to provide a superior rideshare platform that supports its drivers and improves passenger accessibility.

Ridesharing customers often complain about surprise extra fees. And although the gig economy is popular, many independent contractors who drive for rideshare companies report actually losing money. They say the current compensation model doesn't pay enough to fully cover their time and vehicular operating expenses, especially with rising gas prices and inflation.

With a mission of "Rideshare, not Revenue Share," RIDE Technologies operates on a low, fixed flat-fee subscription model to drivers at the same time without the surprise surge or additional charges that passengers often face with Uber and Lyft.

While other rideshare services retain anywhere between 35-60% of the fare, RIDE Technologies charges a minimal flat fee regardless of trip fare, allowing drivers to earn up to 80% more compensation per ride.

"This company has been class-act from the start and has always taken care of their drivers," explains Stephen Wallace, a loyal RIDE Technologies driver who joined the startup "primarily because of the way drivers earn a full cut of the trip fare itself."

For additional safety, RIDE Technologies offers Pink Rides, a unique feature that allows female passengers to request female drivers. Women tell company officials that they might feel safer and prefer riding with a female driver.

"I would feel much more comfortable putting my daughter in a car with a female driver," says RIDE driver, Patricia Poole, who has observed the influx in Pink Ride requests particularly among young passengers. RIDE Technologies also conducts extensive driver background checks and provides enhanced emergency safety features.

Following a successful Atlanta launch, the company will expand to Houston before expanding nationwide.

RIDE Technologies seeks to offer trusted transportation services at a lower cost to riders, higher compensation to drivers, and increased safety precautions for the best overall value. Learn more at www.us-ride.com.

