Tech Startup Excaliber Challenges Big Tech Titans Twitter, Facebook, Gmail & YouTube

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the New York Post Biden debacle erupted with the article censorship circus on Twitter and Facebook, Excaliber founder Howard Sherman had enough. He brushed off concerns of additional testing and trial runs and ordered the official launch of Excaliber to take on the censorship in social media.

Excaliber is more than a social media platform, it is a full-featured online service delivering everything people use and enjoy every day with two critical differences: unparalleled privacy and unfettered freedom of speech.

Excaliber

Excaliber's Features Include:

Social Media. Three separate services facilitate different methods of communication: newsfeed-like posts, public and private real-time chat and group discussion forums. Posts are not monitored or censored, there is no fact-checking and nobody gets banned, blocked, locked or thrown in jail for saying what they want or sharing what they please. Excaliber maintains a certain level of decorum without crossing the line of censoring people.

Email. Excaliber offers private email services free from prying eyes accessible via webmail or any computer, tablet or smartphone. This is in stark contrast to free email services where the email provider and their vendors can access and read anyone's email.

Video. Everyone is free to post any video they like if it isn't sexually explicit or excessively violent. Videos are never removed because they are politically sensitive or factually questionable.

Pictures. Excaliber facilitates private and public photo albums with features found on other popular picture platforms.

Blog/Webpage. Excaliber makes running a blog or personal web page simple thanks to easy-to-use design tools and plenty of storage.

What separates Excaliber from all the other online services and social media platforms are their core operating principles of freedom, privacy, and respect in an agenda-free atmosphere.

Excaliber makes this possible through a simple membership-based business model. Unlike "free" services and platforms that drive their revenue through advertising and the inevitable invasions of privacy that come with it, Excaliber members are treated to a 100% advertising-free experience. Since there is no profit motive via selling advertising, Excaliber does not sell or share user data, engage in geotracking or track what people search for or which websites they visit.

Excaliber membership is just $99 per year and comes with a one-month free trial.

The official Excaliber Website – http://www.excaliber.club

About Excaliber. Inspired to action in response to the draconian controls over free speech paired with egregious invasions of privacy, Excaliber founder Howard Sherman assembled a dream team of technical talent in June 2019 to develop Excaliber. After extensive testing and tweaking, Excaliber completed shakedown testing in October 2020 and is ready to serve Americans who love their privacy and their freedom of speech while they are online.

