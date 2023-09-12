Tech Startup Founders Unite in Chicago for Candid Conversation and Insights at the Founders Roundtable Event hosted by LeadrPro

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Founders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries! LeadrPro invites you to join us at the upcoming Founders Roundtable event in downtown Chicago, a unique opportunity to connect with fellow Founders and industry leaders while gaining invaluable insights, strategies, and perspectives during these uncertain economic times.

Founders Roundtable: Chicago Edition

Hosted by Chris Sheng, the Founders Roundtable promises a candid and authentic discussion format, where seasoned entrepreneurs share their war stories, fundraising experiences, and strategies for sustainable growth. This one-of-a-kind event will be followed by an engaging audience Q&A session, giving attendees a chance to pose questions to some of the brightest minds in the business world.

**Sponsored by Industry Titans: K&L Gates, Plug and Play, Mucker Capital, and LeadrPro**

Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 - 4:30 PM CST

RSVP to receive location details: https://lu.ma/chicago_roundtable

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with fellow founders and industry experts.

Join us and rub shoulders with Founder Roundtable participants, including:

- Erich Kerekes, Hallow App (Series C, $105MM)

- Jennifer Glaspie-Lundstrom, Tandym ($60MM)

- Sami Ahmed, Hunt Club (Series B, $52MM)

- Dave Jacobs, Homethrive (Series B, $38MM)

- Danny Freed, Blueprint (Series A, $14MM)

- Chris Sheng, LeadrPro (undisclosed)

Moderating this dynamic conversation will be Cliff Bersani, Investor at Mucker Capital, ensuring that the discussion touches on critical topics including founder war stories, fundraising strategies, sustaining growth during economic downturns, maintaining a healthy company culture in times of uncertainty, and what lies ahead for the business landscape in 2024.

About the Participating Companies:

- Hallow App: A Catholic prayer and meditation app that fosters spiritual growth.

- Tandym: A pioneering private-label credit card company.

- Hunt Club: A talent agency that leverages subject matter experts to find the perfect hires.

- Homethrive: A healthcare service provider offering support for employee caregivers, aging adults, and individuals with special needs.

- Blueprint: Empowering mental health clinicians with personalized results through measurement-based care.

- LeadrPro: The first marketplace directly connecting buyers with sellers of software.

Past editions of the Founders Roundtable have attracted notable participants, including:

- Eddie Martucci, Akili Interactive (NASDAQ: AKLI)

- Joshua Lee, Ardius (acquired by Gusto)

- Alex Canter, Nextbite (acquired by SBE)

- Paul Sellew, Little Leaf Farms (Series D, $435MM)

- Roei Yellin, 8fig ($197MM raised)

- Nathan Latka, Founderpath ($161MM raised)

- Eric Johnson, Membersy ($106MM raised)

- And many more…

Know someone who deserves a seat at a future Roundtable? Nominate a founder by emailing [email protected]

The Founders Roundtable will next be in New York in October, San Francisco in November, and Denver in December. The series has already been filmed in Los Angeles, Austin, and Boston.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Sheng

[email protected]

310-766-9073

About the Hosts

With a deep understanding of the challenges and triumphs faced by the entrepreneurial community, we have come together to create an environment where open, honest, and insightful conversations can flourish. Our commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs is at the heart of the Founders Roundtable event.

About the Sponsors

K&L Gates (https://www.klgates.com/), Plug and Play (https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/), Mucker Capital (http://www.muckercapital.com/), and LeadrPro (https://www.leadrpro.com/) are renowned leaders in their respective industries, dedicated to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship. Our sponsorship of the Founders Roundtable demonstrates our continued commitment to fostering growth and collaboration within the B2B startup community.

