Tech Startup Glass House Guide is OUT Georgia Business Alliance's 2020 New Business of the Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Guide has been honored as New Business of the Year at the OUT Georgia Business Alliance 2020 Community Honors. The annual event highlights Georgia's LGBTQ+ businesses, nonprofits, and leaders who are making a significant impact in the community. The New Business of the Year award is presented to the LGBTQ-owned small business less than two years old and building a track record of excellence, innovation, and impact.

"Congratulations and thank you to our winners and finalists on driving meaningful progress and impact during an exceptionally challenging year," said Chris Lugo, Executive Director of the OUT Georgia Business Alliance.

Glass House Guide's Home Tour provides an Amazon Alexa platform for agents to market to Buyers, generate leads, and share meaningful details about property listings. The service reaches millions of Alexa-enabled devices in the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, Glass House Guide previously received recognition from the Webby Awards in the category of Best Technical Achievement in Apps, Mobile, and Voice, and awarded as 2020 Tech Startup of the Year by the American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards.

"In a year where small businesses have faced so much hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for our pace of growth and servitude to the real estate profession. Our relationship with OUT Georgia and our certification by the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is reflective of the diversity we celebrate," said Justin Cullifer, Founder. "Real Estate marketing has pivoted this year. We are proud to offer a solution where Buyers can engage safely and meaningfully to learn more about home listings through voice-enabled conversations."

Real Estate Agents and Brokerages can learn more about Glass House Guide's voice marketing and lead generation at glasshouseguide.com.

About Glass House Guide

Glass House Guide is the leading Alexa real estate voice marketing tool. It enables real estate agents to add dimensionality to their listings in a way that is memorable, factual, and transparent. Founded in 2019, Glass House Guide is a privately held limited liability company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Glass House Guide platform is patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. For more information, contact us at GlassHouseGuide.com or [email protected].

About OUT Georgia Business Alliance

OUT Georgia Business Alliance proudly serves as Georgia's only LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce.

Since 1994, OUT Georgia Business Alliance (formerly the Atlanta Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce) has served the LGBTQ+ and Allied business community by advocating for the most inclusive and equitable business environment; providing support and resources to fuel economic growth; and driving meaningful community connections and impact across the State of Georgia.

OUT Georgia Business Alliance is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and is a proud affiliate of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact us at OUTGeorgia.org or [email protected].

