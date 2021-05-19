Tech Startup Puraclenz™ Launches Powerful Next-Gen Air Purifiers Proven To Proactively Destroy Viruses Mid-Air With Patented "Ozone Free" Ionization Technology

Independently-conducted efficacy tests confirm that a Puraclenz™ P3000 product was proven to be over 99% effective in reducing MS2 virus in the air. MS2 bacteriophage is an FDA recognized proxy virus of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In a separate laboratory test, a Puraclenz™ P3000 unit deactivated 95.4% of a dangerous bacteria, MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus), in the air.

Backed by science and driven by technical innovation, Puraclenz's reinvention of interior air purification redefines future systems. Its patented ionization technology generates an unprecedented high density of ions for a PCO device without creating ozone. Its natural ions completely fill the air in an enclosed room to proactively deactivate pathogens mid-air and on exposed surfaces for both large and small interior public spaces, including churches, spas, gyms, waiting rooms and more.

"We launched Puraclenz™ to help bring powerful, cost effective and safe ozone free solutions to help businesses and facilities that have been affected most by the current pandemic," said Chris Dooley, Co-Founder and CEO of Puraclenz™. "Our mission is to get people back to work and to help them feel more comfortable being indoors. We envision clean air in every room".

The P1500 is priced at $399.99 to purify large spaces up to 1500 sq. ft., such as classrooms, gyms and large office space. The P3000 is priced at $499.99, covering extra-large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., including restaurants, hallways and waiting rooms. Puraclenz's powerful, low-cost and ozone free enterprise solution for commercial and corporate spaces continuously disinfects 24/7 when operated, reduces the risk of human error, enables continuous coverage in the most challenging environments, and is safe to use around people and animals. The P500 will be introduced later in 2021 and will be competitively priced at $299.99 to clean medium size rooms up to 500 sq. ft. such as spa treatment spaces, hotel rooms, commercial bathrooms and offices.

The innovative air purification system is helping businesses save time and money by reducing their dependence on spray disinfectants and expensive foggers. While also speeding up the process of reopening the economy, those who work in communal indoor environments can more comfortably return to work. Customers can feel more secure about utilizing indoor services, while continuing to practice social distance measures and wearing masks at gyms, spas, and dining facilities. Puraclenz™ devices are sold nationally through a distributor network with hundreds of units installed in commercial facilities throughout the U.S.

The Puraclenz™ team, motivated by a personal experience, driven by science and founded on technology, Chris Dooley Co-Founder & CEO, Wendell Minnick Co-Founder & Executive Chairman and Jerrod Keith Vice President of R&D have over six decades of combined experience developing and bringing to market consumer and industrial products applying advanced materials and proprietary designs for both large Fortune 500 companies and smaller early stage companies. They have experience inventing and producing numerous proprietary consumer products protected by global patents. Additionally, the team includes Dr. Ripley Ballou, Chief Scientific Advisor, who directs efficacy development and regulatory compliance for Puraclenz's products. Dr. Ballou was formerly the head of Global Vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline where he developed the first successful malaria vaccine and also served as Deputy Director for Vaccines, Infectious Diseases Development, Global Health, at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

For additional information about Puraclenz™, please visit www.puraclenz.com.

Press Contact:

Joanna Martins, CULTURESPUN, Inc., [email protected]

ABOUT Puraclenz ™

