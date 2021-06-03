HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- These days all the biggest social media platforms leave little to be desired due in no small part to rampant agenda-driven censorship, profit-driven privacy invasion and rampant use of fake accounts bent on selling sex or committing fraud by scamming unsuspecting users. That's why CiSApp's first-of-its-kind social media platform deserves a spot on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Tech Startup Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding to Launch Next Gen Social Network Tech Startup Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding to Launch Next Gen Social Network

Powered by blockchain technology, CiSApp will provide honest and objective accountability for everything that happens on their social media platform and who did it. In fact, one of the most compelling reasons for people to adopt CiSApp as their new social media home is the potential for users to get rewarded for their content. The ability for content creators to monetize their own work turns the tables on all the big tech platforms who themselves monetize every single thing every single person posts. Thanks to CiSApp, people are not the product anymore.

CiSApp's privacy features are another gamechanger. Users need never worry about their private chats or any online activity being monitored, recorded, or otherwise tracked. CiSApp's business model notably excludes advertising or the harvesting and selling of user data which the big tech players count on.

Few of the CiSApp key features at a glance:

Privacy : CiSApp doesn't share user personal data for advertising or intrude on a user's personal privacy.

: CiSApp doesn't share user personal data for advertising or intrude on a user's personal privacy. No Fake Profiles : The CiSApp platform is being designed with verification functions for users to eliminate bots and fake accounts.

: The CiSApp platform is being designed with verification functions for users to eliminate bots and fake accounts. Monetizing Content : Enable content creators to get paid for their own content, removing the middleman.

: Enable content creators to get paid for their own content, removing the middleman. Private Chat: It allows users to send self-destructive messages and these chats are confidential (restricted to the two ends of the conversation) these chat deletions can be scheduled for a future time (e.g., five minutes after messages are sent). Users can delete everything from their side, delete messages from the person they are speaking with, or delete all messages in the thread unilaterally. Additionally, CiSApp plans to build the chat with SHA 256-bit encryption.

CiSApp has started development of its first official version in Dec'20 and is scheduled to go live this year.

Investors are invited to inspect this investment opportunity enabling them to join in creating technology for a better tomorrow, a next-generation social media platform.

The CiSApp equity crowdfunding campaign – https://bit.ly/3vCUgQB

The CiSApp corporate website - https://www.cisapp.co

Contact:

Howard Sherman

833-CROWDPR

[email protected]

SOURCE CiSApp

Related Links

https://www.cisapp.co

