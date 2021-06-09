Tech Strategist John McKinley Joins Workspot's Advisory Board

McKinley has served as the chief technology officer of multiple global organizations, including Merrill Lynch, AOL and News Corporation, and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.

McKinley has a passion for helping companies work on their product plans and go-to-market strategies, which he will bring to Workspot as the company continues on a growth trajectory. In addition to serving as an advisor for multiple technology companies, McKinley has also been an investor in several early-stage companies that had exits with the likes of Microsoft, Google, Yahoo and Symantec, among others.

John McKinley, member, Workspot Advisory Board, said: "Workspot is filled with smart, passionate people. The company's focus on driving the broad-based adoption of desktop-as-a-service addresses a real pain point for businesses, and coming at a time where we are witnessing a once-in-a-generation technology transformation as businesses move to the cloud, this is the right product at the right time. Having a chance to work with the team at such an exciting point in their growth was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Workspot, said: "The past year has been one of rapid and significant growth for us as we enabled new customers to deliver remote work capabilities and existing customers to seamlessly scale those capabilities. John has been involved with cloud-based businesses for over a decade and keenly understands the market. We're excited to learn from him as we continue to evolve our strategy."

