Tech Superwomen Summit 2018 Adds New Speakers and Sponsors to San Francisco Lineup

"This year's program includes distinguished women and men who have had a profound impact on the diversification of tech," said Cathryn Posey, TSWS founder. "Each of these leaders are presenting data-backed solutions, research and expertise that will help tackle the cultural drivers that lead to change and industry revolution. We're thrilled to learn from this bright mix of thought leaders about what works and what matters."

New Sponsors and Speakers

The TSWS18 programming committee continues to add to its passionate and diverse mix of speakers. Attendees can expect provocative keynotes, fireside chats and one-on-one interviews with some of the most influential technology leaders in their respective fields. Speakers recently added to the agenda include:

Makinde Adeagbo , CEO and Founder, /dev/color

, CEO and Founder, /dev/color Nora Denzel , Director AMD, Ericsson and Talend Software

In addition, TSWS18 speaker Merline Saintil, renowned thought leader and active mentor to women in the tech community, is bringing her mentee Kaitlyn Hova to the event. Hova is a full stack web developer, designer, neuroscientist and core team member of Women Who Code. She is also a professional violinist, composer and co-creator of the Hovalin - an open source, 3D printable acoustic violin that serves as an example for how STEM programs can print their school's music program. Hova will be closing the Tech Superwomen Summit on May 4th with a performance, on her Hovalin, of "Superwoman," the Alicia Keys anthem that inspired Cathryn Posey to found the Tech Superwomen platform in 2011.

The latest partners to sponsor the event:

YouTube

Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocates

Additional sponsors include Intuit, Facebook, Mozilla and Capital One.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.techsuperwomensummit.com.

"I am thrilled to speak at the Tech Superwomen Summit and join this powerful line-up of advocates for diversity in tech," said Makinde Adeagbo, CEO and Founder, /dev/color. "This event is a great opportunity for creating the conversations that business leaders need to have in order to create diverse and inclusive work cultures that will advance industries."

Social Media Week CrowdChats

TSWS18 is actively participating in two upcoming CrowdChats on Monday, April 9 at 11 a.m. PDT and Friday, April 13 at 11 a.m. PDT. To join the live online discussions, learn more, visit: https://www.crowdchat.net/tsws18

About the Tech Superwomen Summit

The Tech Superwomen Summit is an event that takes a data-based approach toward exploring the cultural underpinnings of women in tech – to examine the roadblocks that drive inequity in the workplace as well as roadmaps that can pave the way for a better future.

2015's breakthrough event was a massive success with more than 400 men and women in attendance. The event featured world-class speakers, 50 percent of whom were women of color, that presented on topics critical to the narrative surrounding diversity in technology. Speakers included Jennifer Pahlka, founder of Code for America; Todd Park, White House Technology Advisor to President Obama, Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code; and, Sarah Kunst, CEO and founder at Proday.co.

About Tech By Superwomen

The mission of Tech By Superwomen is to help support a constellation of community-minded tech supernovas and emerging stars that create a network of tech superwomen from diverse fields to call on for support, ideas and champions. Through its establishment of a one-of-a-kind event, the Tech Superwomen Summit uses findings from research to help shape the path toward greater mobility of women within the tech industry. It brings together influential women and men in technology, executives and leaders, as well as students and young professionals for a breakthrough event. For more information visit http://www.techsuperwomensummit.com.

