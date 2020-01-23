Tech Today-TV Designates The WaterSwitch® as Product of the Year at CES 2020

WILKESBORO, N.C., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WaterSwitch®, a Smart Home, whole house water management system, was recognized as 'Product of the Year' from Tech Today-TV at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This unique smart home, whole house water management system identifies and quantifies leaks in any plumbing systems as small as a teaspoon of water. This technology can potentially save consumers as much as 10 to 20 percent or more on monthly water bills, while helping conserve more than 10,000 gallons of water per year per family. Additionally, the system helps homeowners protect their home from water damage and costly water damage repairs.

The WaterSwitch® is the only product that uses a revolutionary "On Demand, Direct Water Allocation™" technology. Unlike other water management systems, the system's technology uses a custom designed, patent pending valve to automatically open and close, managing the flow into the house. Rather than a continual flow of water always available, The WaterSwitch® regulates flow in real time based on individual household needs. When not using water, the valve is closed – which creates a closed system – and dual pressure sensors monitor for any leaks in the plumbing.

"We are thrilled that our water management technology has earned this distinguished recognition of 'Product of the Year' by Tech Today-TV," said Millard Minton, president of Water Management Systems, Inc. and inventor of The WaterSwitch®. "According to statistics, as high as eighty percent of homeowners are likely to experience water damage at some point, and we're looking to change that. With the WaterSwitch®, consumers can save thousands, or even tens of thousands, of dollars in water damage, all while conserving water and protecting our environment."

In addition, insurance deductibles are going up – the minimum is $500. The WaterSwitch® already costs less than most insurance deductible ($495) and will pay for itself over time in water bill savings and insurance discounts.

The WaterSwitch® has a user-friendly app that allows for homeowners to control and access data, including water temperature, water pressure and any identified leaks, from anywhere in the world as long as WiFi is available.

Designed for longevity, The WaterSwitch® has a five-year warranty and acts as a household appliance. The retail price of The WaterSwitch® is $495 and is available for purchase at WaterSwitch.com.

About WaterSwitch

The WaterSwitch® has been in development since 2011, making its way to final patent application in 2019. Inventor Millard Minton wanted a product that did everything right – resulting in the creation of this smart home water system that simplifies water flow management for households through this vision. The WaterSwitch® allows money-saving water conservation through its state-of-the-art technology, "On Demand, Direct Water Allocation™." The technology allows a valve to automatically open and close when water is in use, and dual pressure sensors monitor for any leaks in the plumbing. The WaterSwitch® is a game changer for home water management. For more information, please visit www.WaterSwitch.com.

