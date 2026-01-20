Tech Trends 2026 Brings CIOs Greater Clarity on What to Prioritize at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

As the pace of technology change continues to compress decision timelines for CIOs, separating meaningful innovation from noise has become a critical leadership challenge. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, February 3 – 4, 2026, the Tech Trends 2026 session will provide IT leaders with a research-driven view of the technologies and strategic shifts shaping the year ahead, helping them prioritize investments, manage risk, and prepare for what comes next.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are facing mounting pressure to adopt emerging technologies while maintaining stability, and CIOs are being asked to make high-impact decisions amid growing uncertainty. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, taking place February 3 – 4, 2026, at The Roosevelt New Orleans, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, will feature a dedicated Tech Trends 2026 session designed to help IT leaders understand which technology trends matter most and how to act on them responsibly.

Grounded in Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2026 report findings and insights from the firm's Future of IT Survey 2026, the session will examine eight key technology trends expected to influence how organizations build, secure, and scale IT in 2026 and beyond. Rather than focusing solely on predictions, the session will help CIOs interpret emerging signals through three major themes of transformation, providing a structured lens for decision-making in an increasingly complex environment.

"CIOs are not short on trends, but they are short on clarity," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "The goal of the Tech Trends 2026 session at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans is to help leaders distinguish between what is interesting and what is actionable, so they can place smarter bets and prepare their organizations for the realities of the year ahead."

Tech Trends 2026 at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

To help CIOs assess trade-offs, manage risk, and prioritize execution, the Tech Trends 2026 session at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will explore the following eight emerging technology trends:

Resilient Supply Chain Sourcing

Organizations are rethinking global sourcing to prioritize diversified, adaptable, and reliable supply chains for technology and materials.





Organizations are rethinking global sourcing to prioritize diversified, adaptable, and reliable supply chains for technology and materials. Integrated Organizational Resilience

IT risk management now operates as an enterprise-wide capability that proactively identifies, coordinates, and responds to risk.





IT risk management now operates as an enterprise-wide capability that proactively identifies, coordinates, and responds to risk. Multi-Agent Orchestration

AI agents increasingly operate as coordinated ecosystems rather than isolated, task-based tools.





AI agents increasingly operate as coordinated ecosystems rather than isolated, task-based tools. Smart Sensing Networks

IoT combines intelligent sensors with edge AI to enable real-time autonomy and decision-making.





IoT combines intelligent sensors with edge AI to enable real-time autonomy and decision-making. AI as Adversary and Ally

AI simultaneously strengthens cyber defense while amplifying the scale and sophistication of cyber threats.





AI simultaneously strengthens cyber defense while amplifying the scale and sophistication of cyber threats. Federated Data Governance

Organizations are decentralizing data ownership through domain-based governance models that can be automated at scale.





Organizations are decentralizing data ownership through domain-based governance models that can be automated at scale. Purpose-Built Platforms

Infrastructure and platforms are increasingly designed around specific business goals rather than generalized use cases.





Infrastructure and platforms are increasingly designed around specific business goals rather than generalized use cases. Service as Software

Organizations are shifting toward outcome-driven software models powered by AI automation and integration.

As part of the broader conference agenda, the Tech Trends 2026 session is designed to help CIOs translate emerging insight into confident, execution-ready decisions. By framing emerging technologies within real-world constraints such as governance, cost, and organizational readiness, the session supports IT leaders in aligning innovation with execution.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans brings together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders from across North America for a two-day, research-driven conference focused on translating IT strategy into measurable outcomes. The event features mainstage keynotes, analyst-led sessions, peer discussions, and one-on-one advisory meetings designed to address the most pressing challenges facing IT leaders today.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans page.

