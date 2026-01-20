Tech Tube Appoints Brian Highley as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth

Appointment marks strategic milestone as precision tubing manufacturer scales operations with new CEO and institutional capital partnership

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Tube, a leading provider of precision small-diameter metallic tubing for aerospace & defense, medical, power generation, and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Brian Highley as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment follows Cogenuity Partners' investment in Tech Tube in June 2025, marking a transformational moment for the company as it scales from its family-owned roots with its first institutional capital partner and a new CEO.

Mr. Highley brings more than three decades of executive leadership and operational expertise in engineered products and complex manufacturing environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Cirtec Medical, a global contract design, development, and manufacturing organization serving leading medical device OEMs. During his tenure at Cirtec, Mr. Highley led strategic growth initiatives, expanded technical and manufacturing capabilities, drove operational excellence across multiple facilities, and completed several strategic acquisitions that positioned the company for accelerated growth.

Prior to Cirtec, Mr. Highley held senior leadership roles including Vice President and General Manager of the Medical Device and Consumer Health segment at Nypro Healthcare, as well as executive and engineering leadership positions at Avail Medical Products. Earlier in his career, he held engineering and management roles with major medical device OEMs including Medtronic, Baxter Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, and Philips Medical. Mr. Highley holds a bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from Mercer University and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

"This is an inflection point for Tech Tube," said Sam Adler, Managing Director at Cogenuity Partners. "The company has built a strong reputation primarily within aerospace & defense over decades, and now has the capabilities to scale—particularly in the high-growth medical market. Brian's track record of building world-class manufacturing operations and driving customer-centric growth in advanced medical components makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Tech Tube through this next chapter."

"For nearly 40 years, we've built Tech Tube on the principles of precision, reliability, and customer partnership," said Brian Johnson and Kevin Johnson, family owners and co-Presidents of Tech Tube. "Our partnership with Cogenuity and the addition of a CEO of Brian Highley's caliber allow us to preserve what makes Tech Tube special while accelerating our growth ambitions. His deep medical device expertise will be invaluable as we expand our presence in that market, and we're excited to work alongside him as we build on our foundation spanning various growth markets."

"Tech Tube has built something rare—a manufacturing business with a reputation for quality, a loyal customer base, and a talented team that takes pride in its work," said Brian Highley. "I'm honored to partner with Brian and Kevin, the Cogenuity team, and everyone at Tech Tube to build on the company's legacy. There is significant opportunity to drive operational excellence, deepen customer relationships, and drive growth in both aerospace and medical markets where reliability and conformance to exacting standards are non-negotiable."

About Cogenuity

Cogenuity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in critical businesses within the advanced industrial economy. We combine deep industry experience with hands-on operational support to build long-term value and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.cogenuity.com.

About Tech Tube

Founded in 1941 and based in King of Prussia, PA, Tech Tube is a leading provider of small-diameter metallic tubing. The company serves critical applications across aerospace & defense, medical, power generation, and industrial end markets. For more information, visit www.techtube.com.

Contact: Brian Highley

