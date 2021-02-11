Tech-Vet David Guthrie Appointed to AVOXI's Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) company, is pleased to announce the appointment of technology-veteran David Guthrie to the company's board of directors. Mr. Guthrie is currently the Chief Information Officer at ShareCare and founder of Guthrie Technology Services.

"I am super excited to have David Guthrie as our newest board member," said David Wise, CEO and Founder of AVOXI. "He joins our organization at an exciting time, as we've just expanded our voice coverage presence by 40% and witnessed incredible adoption growth of our agile contact center platform, which was a major focus of ours this past year. Appointing David will be an invaluable addition to our company, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute strategy, drive profitable growth, and strengthen the organizational value for our shareholders."

Mr. Guthrie has over 30 years of experience in leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Product Officer, for private and public technology companies. Mr. Guthrie was a co-founder of Medcast, a healthcare news and information system company, which later sold to WebMD in a four-way merger. During his tenure at PGi as Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Guthrie led the development of its hybrid global VoIP collaboration network that sold for $1.1 billion in 2015 to Siris Capital.

He is a recipient of the Georgia Chief Information Officer Lifetime Achievement Award and is the proud owner of 20+ patents. Mr. Guthrie is an alumnus of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Information Systems.

With a strategic combination of business acumen, strategic planning, and creative problem solving, David Guthrie has a fantastic skillset to lend to AVOXI. Mr. Guthrie will be working closely with the AVOXI leadership team to further refine product strategy and innovation across the AVOXI global communications platform.

"I am excited to work with AVOXI and have really enjoyed my initial time with the team. It is a great group of people who are focused on solving customers' problems with technology solutions," noted Guthrie. "I am looking forward to helping them shape the product roadmap and software feature set over the coming months."

Mr. Guthrie completes the AVOXI board of directors which also includes serial software veteran, Wain Kellum, CEO of SpaceIQ and technology investor, Paul Johan, Partner at Ballast Point Ventures. AVOXI's newly expanded leadership and advisory team is poised to set up the company for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

