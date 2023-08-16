Tech Veteran to Join Sea Street as President, Drive Growth in Automated Edge Security

Sea Street's "SP Edge," the ultimate turn-key Autonomous SASE technology empowering Service Providers to deliver SASE "as a Service" to their customers

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Street Technologies, a leader in next generation, autonomous Cyber Security solutions, today announced the addition of Nick Balletta to its executive team. Nick will be responsible for market strategy, commercial operations, and corporate development. Most recently Nick was the EVP, Global Head of Corporate Development at Megaport (ASX:MP1). Nick stepped into that role after Megaport's acquisition of InnovoEdge Inc, where he was a Founder and CEO. Nick has over 30 years of experience in operating software and technology companies, and is a four- time tech founder with four public company exits.

"We are extremely excited to have Nick join our leadership team, said Sea Street's Founder and CEO, Harley Stowell. Nick's background and experience rounds out our executive team to scale customer engagement, channel development and strategic vendor partnerships," said Stowell.

About Sea Street: Sea Street is a Boston, MA based company. We are the inventors of Service Provider Edge (SP Edge) — autonomous SASE "as a service" designed for Service Providers and MSPs. We enable these companies to offer best-in-class security and network services at hyperscale and at price points suitable for mass-market applications. Founded in 2012, our SP Edge is deployed at top-tier Service Providers, delivering autonomous security (SASE) as a service. For more information visit www.seastreet.com.

