Tech Visionary Oliver Luckett Moves Into Sustainable Seafood

Mr. Luckett explains, "After selling theAudience and writing [best-selling book] 'The Social Organism' I needed a break from celebrity culture, tech culture, and to re-energize creatively. Having visited Iceland in the past, I knew that the people there valued humanism, culture, environmental sustainability and community. It's the most peaceful country in the world; they literally do not have an army. So I relocated there and after a few months of reflection I was inspired to launch a new group of companies, all oriented around these Icelandic core values so many of my generation and younger find appealing."

Iceland is a global leader when it comes to sustainable fishing, issuing annual catch limitation quotas that prevent overfishing and keep marine life healthy and balanced. Furthermore, high-tech processing machinery deployed around the country ensure up to 98% of the catch is put to use. It is one of the most sustainable fishing industries worldwide.

Still, the route from the North Atlantic Ocean to the American consumer's plate is long and laborious. By using technology to streamline a process that has for decades relied on facsimiles, notes jotted down by hand and phone calls and capitalizing on a hugely expanded aerial transportation infrastructure to Iceland, NICELAND SEAFOOD has created a unique consumer experience.

Termed "Sea-to-Pan" traceability, we allow consumers to follow a time-lined journey of their fish from the exact spot in the North Atlantic Ocean where it was caught, to the boat that pulled it in, to the processing plant, to the flight from Reykjavík to Denver, and to the truck that delivers it to the restaurant or grocery store where it's purchased. This timeline is available via a QR code at the seafood counter, consumer packaging or restaurant menu, that can now be read with any native camera app on an Android and iPhone OS 11 device without any third party apps. Just open the camera and point at the code! Voila!

"You can call it a supply chain, but every boat and every fishing village in Iceland is a community, and every community has a story to tell. These stories have deep roots in our culture and we want to share them with the world. Through centuries of going out to sea we've learned how to utilize our natural resources in a sustainable way and now we want to share that knowledge and our history. We want to make it clear that there are people behind every single filet of fish. They're men and women feeding their kids; they're making a living. And once you bring your fish home and you know that story, you become a part of it yourself and hopefully value your meal more as a result," explains Ms. Helgadottir.

NICELAND SEAFOOD will have its inaugural US launch at ASPEN FOOD & WINE CLASSIC this June. Backed by EYRIR INVEST, NICELAND is set to be headquartered in Denver, CO nearby its US partner, the 100-year old SEATTLE FISH COMPANY. After the Aspen debut, NICELAND SEAFOOD will be available to consumers in select restaurants and at major retailers as well.

"Seattle Fish Company is thrilled to partner with fellow industry thought leader and innovator, Niceland Seafood," says Derek Figueroa, Seattle Fish Company President, "We share the common values of sustainability and quality, and know that transparency drives customer connection and engagement. Niceland's integrated technology allows the consumer to see the full "sea to pan" process, and provides a level of transparency we don't see enough of in our industry yet. We look forward to continue working with Niceland to bring more information to consumers and increasing the consumption of sustainable seafood.

