Tech Will Save Us Powers Up Playtime With Electro Thread & Wireless Power

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Will Save Us, introduces two new STEM toys, Light Racer and Sew + Glow, inspiring kids aged 8 to 12 to get creative with wireless magnetic power and electro thread to unleash their inner tech hero. The must have gift for Christmas this year.

Tech Will Save Us, a London-based startup, is on a mission to power up playtime. Simple to use and play with, Tech Will Save Us kits combine practical crafts with hands-on creative technology to teach kids valuable skills they need to shape tomorrow.

Every adventure starts somewhere. Sewing circuits. Playing with Power. Crafting and coding. Sew + Glow and Light Racer are fun and accessible projects that demystify wireless power and conductive thread. Kids will discover that tech is not magic and understand how to harness everyday technology from resistors to capacitors to LED lights.

The Light Racer kit allows kids to build their own wheel lights that flash as you ride. Using a simple, easy-to-follow online manual, kids and adults simply follow the steps to create their very own electromagnetic light.

The lightning bolts shine the closer they get to the hub, as it beams wireless electricity through the air. Simply strap them to the bike's wheels and take it for a spin. It's an exciting and interactive way to teach kids the potential of electromagnetic wireless power, something they don't get to experience every day.

Sew + Glow is a unique and electrifying way for kids to design and build their very own light-up badges. The kit includes a huge variety of templates for kids to cut out and sew together with an exciting twist: electro thread.

Kids (and crafty grown-ups) use the templates and colorful felt provided to design their badges. As they build their new inventions, kids will get to grips with traditional crafting skills such as sewing and cutting and begin to explore the wonders of conductive electro thread.

The fun continues on Club Make where kids and grown-ups easily follow step-by-step instructions to bring their kits to life and discover new projects. Light Racer and Sew + Glow are the ideal projects to foster independent play or they can bring the whole family together in a shared activity.

"We believe that kids deserve creative toys, which will provide them with the skills that will help prepare them for the future," says co-founder, Bethany Koby. "As a parent myself, I feel it's important that toys be educational and help children through key developmental stages, ensuring they're not just passive consumers of tech."

Light Racer and Sew + Glow retail for $24.99 and will be available online at techwillsaveus.com and in major retailers including Best Buy and Amazon in the US and John Lewis and Harrods in the UK.

About Tech Will Save Us: Founded in 2012 by Bethany Koby and Daniel Hirschmann, Tech Will Save Us is on a mission to inspire kids to create, solve and invent the future with tech. Their range of digital and physical STEM toys combine education with play to make every kid feel like a hero.

Tech Will Save Us products are sold in over 87 countries and are available via www.techwillsaveus.com and select major retailers across the world including Best Buy, John Lewis and Amazon.

