Tech With Soul, The Largest Tech Gathering for the BIPOC Community on Earth Converges at 2023 Annual Legislative Conference - A New Strategic Alliance

"Tech meets Culture meets Politics: Future of Work."

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Mind State brings The Largest Tech Gathering for The BIPOC Community on Earth! to the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference giving lawmakers hands-on experience with emerging technological products and debates. This newly formed strategic alliance between Digital Mind State and Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is paramount to lawmakers, their constituents, legislation, and the future of our society. Tech With Soul will take place in September 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as part of Tech With Soul Week.

Company Logo QR Code To Access Website

Tech With Soul features the largest gathering of cultural influencers and Web3 & AI innovators, converging on the Nation's Capital. Attendees will experience a range of technology products from electric self-driving vehicles to digital health devices. Attendees will also experience nascent technology such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, robots, space technology and more.

"We are excited to bring together policy and tech leaders to showcase how innovation is making our lives better from helping us stay connected and healthy to improving accessibility," said Mike Johns, founder and CEO, Digital Mind State. "It is important for lawmakers to experience the technology at the center of today's policy debates firsthand."

"Our ultimate goal at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is to increase the number of African Americans in a variety of spaces including in digital technology," said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. "We hope to achieve this goal by partnering with organizations such as Digital Mind State and the Tech With Soul initiative, in order to continue disrupting the technology sector and generating equity for and within the Black community."

This year's topics include:

Web 3

Green Economy x Tech for Good

Health Equity

Net Neutrality

Ethics & Bias in AI

Data Compliance & Protection

Space Commercialization

Last year NASA participated in the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference. The conference was an opportunity to engage with members of Congress and reinforce why diversity in STEM matters. It also was an occasion to reiterate how the agency intends to create more opportunities for untapped audiences and people of color to participate in the space industry through its Mission Equity initiative and Equity Action Plan.

The immersive gathering will feature panels, keynote speakers, and exhibitors with more than 100 executives and influencers who are building at the intersection of culture and technology to usher in a new era in the future of work.

CONTACT: Sponsorship and media inquiries please reach out to Andre Banner at [email protected], 3238364630.

About Tech With Soul

Tech With Soul is the celebration of technological innovation from around the world gathered in nations capitol. The festival is held in the fourth quarter of each year. With "Humanizing tech and culture for the greater good" as its core value, we integrate BIPOC innovation, venture capital, entrepreneurship, creativity, into a single event to be celebrated with the audience from the world's most valuable brands and agencies, prominent technology representatives, marketing gurus, and investors. Tech With Soul attracts over 100 industry experts and a slew of companies from the US and regions of the world. Events include our influential discussion forums, Africa Day Award Ceremony, innovation launch parties, networking, themed expos, workshop camps, and more. URL: https://techwithsoul.live/

About Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research, and educational institute committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. For more information, visit cbcfinc.org.

SOURCE Congressional Black Caucus and Digital Mind State