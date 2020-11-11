TECH-XODUS: Why Tech Talent Is Moving to Finland, the World's Happiest Country, According to Business Finland

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If recent events have you thinking about a serious life change this year - Finland, 'the happiest country in the world,' is hiring.

Finland has seen a surge of interest in applications for residence permits from abroad in the past six months, following a wider global trend of the tech industry expanding away from traditional city hubs such as Silicon Valley, as tech workers search for a better quality of life.

Finland has now launched a '90 Day Finn' campaign to offer tech workers a free 90-day relocation package to Helsinki for their entire family.

With its culture of equality and social support system, it's no wonder Finland was named the 'happiest country in the world' for the three years running.

A technology superpower

Birthplace of Nokia, the SMS and 5G, Finland is technology superpower and leader in cybersecurity thanks to its active cooperation between public and private sectors. Global companies like Google, Bayer and GE Healthcare have established campuses in the country.

Salaries remain competitive, with roles in IT amongst the highest in Europe. Experts working in data and analytics or software engineering can expect to earn up to €4,113 and €4,021 gross per month, with low competition for roles.

Vibrant start-up scene

Finland's start-up eco-system is valued at a staggering $5.8 bn. Their start-up permit makes it easy for international entrepreneurs outside of the EU to start businesses. The Finnish government supports professionals with advice and even startup funding.

Joonas Halla, Head of Talent Boost at Business Finland says, "We are seeing a growing trend of high flyers who want to relocate to start a new life. These are people who love nature, and are interested in innovations and solutions to solve big world problems. We welcome these fascinating people to thrive as part of Finnish society."

The best place to raise a family

Finland's generous parental leave and universal healthcare are significant benefits for those looking to start families.

Ann Sarimo, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinited Fiber Company moved to Finland from California."Coming from the USA, I found the parental leave and child benefits in Finland to be phenomenal. It was such a relief to have leave plus a percentage of my salary for a full year, and all medical care paid for. My husband also got great paternity benefits."

