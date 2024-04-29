Tech Yeah Technology Conference Slated for June 19-20 in West Virginia

Speakers and panelists to discuss AI's impact on government and digital transformation and public sector cybersecurity challenges

MORGANTOWN, W. Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of attendees from federal agencies and private businesses are expected to attend the Third Annual Tech Yeah Conference, hosted by Trilogy Innovations, Inc., on June 19-20, 2024, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Topics of discussion this year will include Artificial Intelligence, as it relates to government and digital transformation, and Cybersecurity, specifically the challenges and difficulties facing government agencies today.

Tech Yeah will start on June 19 with a golf tournament at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown, with tournament benefits going to STEM and STEAM programs in West Virginia. The conference will take place the following day, June 20, at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

Hosted by West Virginia-based Trilogy Innovations, Inc., who was named by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing company in West Virginia and listed in the Inc. 5000 for the past two consecutive years, the event is held to address leading topics in technology and to emphasize the importance of cooperation and collaboration with West Virginia's technology sector. With just under 300 attendees at the inaugural event in 2022, the conference grew to 500 registered attendees last year.

"Important technology topics will be the center of discussion at Tech Yeah, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and where those two roads intersect," said Trilogy CEO Brandon Downey. "We have had huge crowds at the first two conferences because of the topics we address, but also because the conference offers opportunities to talk about partnerships. That has been at the core of the technology industry's growth in West Virginia for more than three decades."

Trilogy President Randy Cottle, who co-founded the company and the conference with Downey, said Tech Yeah has a two-fold benefit for attendees.

"Tech Yeah is really a dual-purpose event," Cottle said. "This year's conference will again offer speakers and panelists who will discuss the hottest issues in technology. AI and cybersecurity are of paramount importance in the tech arena, so it's important to deliver topics like that. At the same time, Tech Yeah provides a platform where attendees can float ideas of partnerships."

Updates about speakers, panelists, and topics of discussion can be found on the Tech Yeah conference website. For complete information about the conference or to register, go to techyeahconference.com.

