Tech24 Strengthens its Board of Directors with Three New Members

Steve Don, Jennifer Mintman, and Bill Viveen Bring Additional Strategic, Financial, and Industry Experience

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech24 (or "the Company"), a national industry leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, announced today that Steve Don, Jennifer Mintman and Bill Viveen all recently joined the Company's Board of Directors. Tech24 is backed by private investment firms Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar") and HCI Equity Partners ("HCI").

"Steve, Jennifer, and Bill all possess specific, differentiated skillsets gained from decades in their respective fields that will be advantageous to the Tech24 leadership team as it looks to accelerate organic and acquisitive growth while continuing to provide excellent service to its customers," said Nikhil Bhat, Co-Head of Investments at Vestar, and Doug McCormick, Managing Partner and CIO of HCI. "All three are executives we've worked with over the years, and we are confident that they will add immediate value to the Board."

Mr. Don is the CEO and President of Edward Don & Company (DON), a leading distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies and former Vestar portfolio company, bringing to the Board significant experience both with foodservice customers and in the commercial kitchen equipment space.

Ms. Mintman is a Senior Advisor at Vestar, and previously was the Chief Strategy Officer of Brightview, the nation's largest commercial landscaping services company. She was also the former General Manager of GE Consumer Home Services, a consumer appliance repair and replacement parts and service business, and brings to the Board decades of experience in route-based facility services.

Mr. Viveen is CEO of HCI's latest technical service rollup focused on the residential lawn care treatment market. He is also the former CEO of Heartland Home Services, one of the largest residential HVAC providers in the country. He brings to the Board a strong track record of creating value in service providers through M&A, effective integration, and organic growth initiatives.

Mr. Viveen joined the Board in 2024. Mr. Don and Ms. Mintman were appointed to the Board at the time of Vestar's investment in 2023.

"I welcome Steve, Jennifer, and Bill to the Board. Their deep experience in foodservice and route-based facilities services will help us achieve our vision of becoming a premier commercial kitchen equipment repair services platform by providing an excellent customer experience from an outstanding team of technicians and employees," said Dan Rodstrom, CEO of Tech24.

About Tech24

Tech24 is an industry leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, providing quick and comprehensive repair and preventive maintenance solutions for commercial refrigeration, cooking, beverage, and HVAC equipment. Founded in 1982 in Greenville, SC, Tech24 currently services more than 50 markets in 26 states with highly qualified service technicians. To learn more about Tech24, visit https://www.mytech24.com/.

