Tech7 Recognized as a Colorado Companies to Watch Winner!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech7 Company, a rapidly growing leader in the US defense and national security industry, has been honored as a 2024 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) award winner. Tech7 was one of 50 Stage 2 companies that won this recognition out of over 1100 that competed across the State. Founded less than a decade ago by Juan and Nadine Echeverry, Tech7 has quickly risen to prominence for its innovative approach and steadfast commitment to a customer-focused and culture-centric business model.

The award from CCTW underscores Tech7's remarkable growth and impact since its inception. Juan and Nadine Echeverry, both visionaries in the field, established the company with a clear goal to blend technological expertise with a strong emphasis on the customer mission. This unique approach is strengthened by a genuine focus on a culture of taking care of their employees and fostering a dynamic work environment that has cemented Tech7's reputation as a key player in the defense industry.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Colorado Companies to Watch," said Juan Echeverry, President and CEO of Tech7. "Our company motto is "One Team – Endless Possibilities" and this award is a testament to our employee's dedication and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers with a spirit of innovation."

The Tech7 Company has distinguished itself by consistently exceeding industry standards and driving innovation across its operations. The company's rapid growth and success are a direct result of its ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining a strong focus on its core values of honesty, innovation, and quality.

As Tech7 continues to expand its footprint in the defense industry, the company remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and innovation. This recognition from CCTW serves as a milestone in their journey and reinforces their position as a leader in the Colorado business community and beyond.

For more information about Tech7 and their award-winning services, please visit www.tech7.us.

Contact:

The Tech7 Company

Phone: 719-505-7786

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Tech7 Company