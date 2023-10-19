Tech9 Bolsters Strength of Executive Leadership Team by Appointing Nate Richard as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Tech9

19 Oct, 2023, 17:05 ET

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech9, the world's fastest growing custom software development company, is pleased to announce Nate Richard as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mr. Richard will oversee the company's revenue growth and business development strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nate Richard to Tech9. His appointment represents a significant milestone for our company, as we focus on expanding our market presence and strengthening our customer relationships," said Nick Stice, CEO at Tech9. "We believe Nate will bring innovative strategies and a customer-centric approach that aligns perfectly with our organization's values."

Mr. Richard's brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Tech9; most recently from DataBased, a sales performance and revenue enablement company, where he led go-to-market efforts. Prior to DataBased, Mr. Richard held significant leadership roles at Qualtrics and Vivint. His proven track record of driving revenue growth, fostering strong customer relationships, and creating innovative strategies to enhance financial performance, perfectly positions him to lead the company's revenue-generating functions, ensuring continued success in a dynamic and competitive market.

About Tech9
Tech9 is the premier custom software development partner, helping clients achieve success through unparalleled expertise, competitive pricing and a Tech Happily culture. Tech9 employs only senior-level design, engineering and project management talent to thoroughly understand clients' objectives, delivering the right custom software solutions that exceed expectations. With a firm belief that "tech-ing" should be a happy experience, every project, every person, every piece of code and technology, is built upon a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability. For more information, please visit www.tech9.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Stice
Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Tech9

