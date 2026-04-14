TechAhead Announces OpenAI Services Partner Status to Help Businesses Accelerate AI Adoption

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAhead, an AI-native app and enterprise software development company, today announced that it is an OpenAI Services Partner. Through this collaboration, TechAhead will help organizations accelerate the adoption of AI solutions using OpenAI's models and APIs.

TechAhead's services include advisory, solution design, implementation, and ongoing support to help organizations integrate AI capabilities into their existing systems and business processes.

"We're excited to be an OpenAI Services Partner and to expand how we help clients apply AI in responsible, scalable ways," said Vikas Kaushik, Founder and CEO of TechAhead. "Our focus is on delivering real business outcomes, whether that's improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, or enabling new digital products, using OpenAI's models as part of a broader solution strategy."

This announcement builds on TechAhead's continued investment in responsible AI and enterprise-grade delivery. The company holds ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI Management Systems, as well as SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, supporting secure, compliant AI implementations.

With over 16 years of experience and 2,500+ apps and custom software solutions delivered across industries such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and real estate, TechAhead helps organizations turn digital and AI initiatives into real-world outcomes. Its capabilities span generative AI, IoT, data engineering, cloud consulting, and custom software development, enabling clients to modernize systems, unlock data value, and scale innovation.

As part of its collaboration with OpenAI as a Services Partner, TechAhead will help organizations:

Integrate OpenAI's models into business workflows and applications

Develop custom AI-powered apps using OpenAI's APIs

Support user onboarding, customer success, and expansion

Scale AI deployments with governance, security, and operational best practices

TechAhead also maintains partnerships with leading cloud providers, including Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure, enabling flexible and interoperable AI architectures.

For more information, visit: www.techaheadcorp.com

About TechAhead

TechAhead is a global technology company specializing in AI-native app development, custom software development, IoT platforms, cloud engineering, and digital transformation. The company helps organizations design, build, and scale digital products and AI solutions that drive measurable business impact.

Media Contact:

Shanal Aggarwal

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SOURCE TechAhead