TechAspect Announces Launch of New Brand and Identity: TA Digital

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAspect, a provider of full-service digital transformation solutions and services for enterprise companies for more than 18 years announced today the launch of a new corporate brand identity, name and tagline. The organization will now be known as TA Digital. Among the other changes will be its logo, tagline and domain name www.tadigital.com .

Branding research determined that evolving its brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the ideal decision. The reputation and equity built under its previous identity is a valuable asset, but no longer accurately reflected the organization's complex array of digital transformation solutions and services. The new naming effectually addresses both issues.

"Over the past 18 plus years, we've built a strong reputation for quality and innovation," said Rajiv Rohmetra, TA Digital CEO. "Our market research confirmed that evolving our name, rather than completely changing it, was the appropriate strategic move for us. While we wanted to accurately reflect our work in the new naming, we also wanted to attract opportunities to market the organization in pursuit of our future growth and expansion into artificial intelligence, IOT, and future innovative services and solutions."

Including a new tagline "Intelligent Transformation," the rebranding is part of the organization's strategy to evolve its business solutions and services and create a foundation for new opportunities.

"Intelligent Transformation because TA Digital is a leading digital transformation agency which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help clients evolve to the next digital maturity level," said Ali Alkhafaji, TA Digital CTO.

In all, the branding embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its digital experience, commerce, marketing, and digital services core offerings. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and excellent delivery, but also propels the organization to expand into new markets and opens doors to the future.

"This is an exciting change for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as leading global provider," said Koti Reddy, TA Digital COO. "While our commitment to our clients and the digital transformation community we serve will not change, there is incredible potential to grow. Our new branding positions us for those opportunities."

About TA Digital

TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering world-class innovative digital experience, commerce, and marketing strategy and implementation solutions and services. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences.

TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, Magento , Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, SAP Hybris, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, and Episerver. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

