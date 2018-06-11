TechAspect Joins BigCommerce Partner Program to Provide Digital Commerce to Online Retailers

NEWARK, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAspect today announced a partnership with BigCommerce to help organizations execute their business strategy using digital technologies. As part of the BigCommerce Partner Program, TechAspect will now be able to offer clients custom commerce, marketing, UI/UX, and content management solutions powered by BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and mid-market brands.

"As a global full-suite digital agency we strive to help organizations focus on opportunities rather than technology. Our investment in becoming a BigCommerce Partner is a testament to the growing SaaS market and our focus of providing frictionless commerce experiences to our clients and to the consumer. We look forward to a great 2018 delivering excellence to clients around the world alongside BigCommerce as partners," said Joe Brannon, Global Commerce Practice Director at TechAspect, highlighting the significance of this strategic partnership.

TechAspect will bring a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce. Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage, and scale successful online businesses through its platform. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.

"As BigCommerce continues to win the business of larger merchants with sophisticated requirements, it's imperative we onboard and enable enterprise-caliber agencies to be able to deliver on those requirements. TechAspect will be a major part of our growth going forward," remarked Daniel Fertig, Global Director, Design & Solution Partner Program.

"As BigCommerce certified experts, we have extensive experience implementing commerce and content solutions across a variety of industries and sales channels. As a full-suite digital agency, we help organizations across the entire digital landscape, from assisted selling devices, business intelligence, chat bots, commerce, content, and customer service to digital strategy, direct-to-consumer, order management, marketing automation, payment, SEO, shipping, social, and tax. We help you deliver a scalable, innovative, unified cross-channel commerce solution by creating frictionless shopping experiences to increase conversions."

ABOUT TECHASPECT

TechAspect is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omnichannel customer and commerce experiences. TechAspect has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, SAP Hybris, Elastic Path, IBM Watson Marketing, and Episerver. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

