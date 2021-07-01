TechAssure Announces Holmes Murphy as Member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WAUKEE, Iowa, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named Holmes Murphy & Associates as a new member effective immediately. With offices throughout the U.S. and an international presence, Holmes Murphy is one of the nation's largest privately held brokers.

"We are thrilled to announce Holmes Murphy as our newest member," said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. "They are highly regarded as being one of the most innovative and impactful brokers in the industry. Being a TechAssure member will help them serve tech-enabled clients in the 'Silicon Prairie' and beyond."

Since 1932, Holmes Murphy has served business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management, and loss control. As a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), Holmes Murphy is dedicated to improving the industry and innovating new broker-focused insurtech solutions.

"We are thrilled and honored to be the newest member of TechAssure and believe this partnership speaks to our continued commitment to expanding and elevating our expertise in the innovation and technology space," said Jay Reavis, Holmes Murphy Sr. Vice President and Managing Director of Brokerage Services. "We are excited to be associated with other high-quality, like-minded, and technology-focused brokers, and we look forward to activating this industry engagement for the benefit and care of our clients."

MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE

TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Comprised of over 30 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 5,000 clients and represent over $8 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves. TechAssure is currently celebrating its 20th year.

MORE ABOUT HOLMES MURPHY

At Holmes Murphy, we pride ourselves on selling "thinking," not insurance. In a nutshell, we sell the cumulative knowledge and experience that make insurance and businesses work better. It's a philosophy that's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management and loss control. For more information on Holmes Murphy, to include specialties, locations, and what makes us tick, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact H. Garrett Droege, CPCU, CIC at (855) 292-3772 or email at [email protected]. Or visit www.techassure.org or on Twitter @TechAssure.

