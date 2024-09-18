TechAssure Announces Strategic Collaboration with Zurich Resilience Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, a leading international association dedicated to enhancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for technology-related risks, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Zurich Resilience Solutions. This collaboration provides TechAssure members with privileged access to Zurich's industry-leading cyber resilience and risk transfer services, offering cutting-edge tools to protect client data and mitigate risks in an increasingly complex cyber environment.

As the nature of cyber risks rapidly evolves, Zurich's comprehensive solutions provide crucial support for organizations aiming to elevate their cybersecurity posture. The suite of services encompasses advanced tools for the proactive management of cyber risks, robust support throughout the entire risk lifecycle—from pre-incident preparation to post-incident recovery—and direct access to Zurich's global network of cyber experts for customized guidance. These resources are designed to help organizations strengthen their defenses and mitigate the full spectrum of cyber risks, from prevention through recovery.

"This collaboration is a testament to TechAssure's commitment to empowering its members with best-in-class resources," said Weren de Vliegher, Executive Director at TechAssure. "Zurich's expertise in cyber resilience will allow our members to offer smarter, more comprehensive solutions to their clients."

"By combining TechAssure's extensive network with our advanced cyber risk management tools and expertise, we can reach even more customers with tailored solutions that not only protect against current threats but also anticipate future challenges and strengthen their organizational resilience," said Ian McNeil, Global Head of Broker Engagement at Zurich Resilience Solutions.

Together, TechAssure and Zurich are focused on fortifying the resilience of organizations globally by providing them with the tools, insights, and expertise necessary to navigate today's ever-evolving cyber risk landscape.

About TechAssure:

TechAssure is a non-profit association established in 2000, dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. With a global network of industry experts, TechAssure provides educational resources, networking opportunities, and specialized insurance products tailored to the unique risks faced by technology companies worldwide. The association comprises independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, and India. For more information about TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org.

About Zurich Resilience Solutions:

Zurich Resilience Solutions, the risk advisory business of Zurich Insurance Group, leverages 150 years of industry experience and 75 years of risk engineering expertise to address the risk management needs of both existing and new customers. The unit offers specialized insights, tools, and solutions to help businesses tackle traditional and evolving risks, such as climate change and cybersecurity.

As a global entity, Zurich Resilience Solutions has over 950 risk experts stationed in 40 countries, bringing local expertise and industry specializations to clients worldwide. Its capabilities and solutions are available to any organization seeking a proactive approach to risk management and long-term resilience.

Media Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

+1 540 272 2340

[email protected]

