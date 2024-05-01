TechAssure Appoints Insurance Industry Veteran Weren De Vliegher as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, a leading international association dedicated to enhancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for technology-related risks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Weren De Vliegher as its new Executive Director.

With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades, Weren De Vliegher brings a wealth of expertise in general management and technology to his new role. His extensive background includes over a decade in commercial and general management roles at AIG, followed by ten years of hands-on experience in the technology sector, navigating complex, global markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Weren De Vliegher to lead TechAssure as our new Executive Director," said Kevin Purvis, Chairman of the Board. "Weren's global perspective and proven track record in both the technology and insurance sectors position him perfectly to drive our mission forward. With Weren at the helm, we are confident that TechAssure will continue to excel in serving the evolving needs of our members."

Commenting on his appointment, Weren De Vliegher stated, "I am honored to join TechAssure and lead the organization into its next chapter of growth and innovation. In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and evolving risk landscapes, TechAssure's commitment to innovation and client-centricity is more critical than ever. I look forward to working closely with our members and partners to deliver practical, forward-thinking solutions that advance our industry and benefit our global community."

As Executive Director, Weren will lead TechAssure's strategic initiatives, focusing on driving innovation, thought leadership, and best practices in corporate insurance and risk management. He will work closely with the Board, staff, and members to ensure that TechAssure continues to provide unparalleled support, empowering our members to better serve companies facing technology-related risks.

About TechAssure: TechAssure is a non-profit association established in 2000, dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. With a global network of industry experts, TechAssure provides educational resources, networking opportunities, and specialized insurance products tailored to the unique risks faced by technology companies worldwide. The association comprises independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, and India. For more information about TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org.

Media Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

+1 540 272 2340

[email protected]

SOURCE TechAssure