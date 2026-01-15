TechAssure Expands Latin American Presence with Addition of Vitae Group's São Paulo Brokerage Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international network of insurance brokers specializing in complex and emerging risks, has strengthened its footprint in Latin America with the addition of Vitae Group's São Paulo brokerage team.

Vitae Group, with operations in São Paulo and Miami, is a global brokerage recognized for building tailored programs across commercial, specialty, and high-value personal lines. Their emphasis on technical expertise and close insurer relationships enables them to design coverage that reflects the specific profiles and priorities of their clients.

Their inclusion supports TechAssure's ongoing focus on regional depth and collaboration in markets shaped by innovation, cross-border expansion, and accelerating risk complexity.

"Vitae's São Paulo team brings the kind of on-the-ground insight that elevates the conversations happening across our network," said Weren De Vliegher, Executive Director of TechAssure. "Their work with clients navigating increasingly sophisticated exposures in Brazil adds a practical perspective that will benefit our members globally."

"As a Board, we look for firms with depth, discipline, and proven capability in challenging sectors," added Emily Short, Private Equity Cyber Leader at The Baldwin Group and Chair of TechAssure's Board of Directors. "Vitae's experience in complex commercial and specialty risks, paired with their disciplined client approach, makes them an excellent addition to our community."

"Vitae Group is thrilled to join TechAssure at a pivotal moment for the insurance industry," said Julia Queiroz, CEO of Vitae Group. "The complexity of risk is growing across borders and sectors, and our clients rely on us to bring informed, well-grounded solutions to the table. TechAssure's community gives us direct access to peers who work at that same level, allowing us to strengthen the guidance and coverage strategies we provide every day."

"Our clients operate in sectors where risk evolves rapidly and often unpredictably," said Marcelo Blanquier, Managing Partner at Vitae Group. "Being part of a global community like TechAssure gives us broader visibility into how those shifts are playing out in different markets. It enables us to benchmark our approach, stay aligned with real market conditions, and remain well-positioned to support clients working at the forefront of innovation."

TechAssure now comprises more than 37 brokerage teams across 20 countries, all selected for their specialized capabilities in serving innovation-driven industries.

For more information, please visit www.techassure.org.

Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

+1 540 272 2340

[email protected]

SOURCE TechAssure Association