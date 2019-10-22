TechAssure Names New Member Firm in Austin, TX

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named Watkins Insurance Group as a new member effective immediately. Based in Austin, Texas, Watkins Insurance Group is the largest independent insurance brokerage in Austin.

Watkins Insurance Group - Austin, TX

"There is no faster-growing tech economy than Austin, TX," said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. "TechAssure selected Watkins due to their strong expertise in technology and life science risks. They have demonstrated unique skills and talent for managing clients in the innovation ecosystem."

Watkins Insurance Group is a full-service brokerage that offers all lines of insurance and employee benefits. Executive Vice President and Shareholder Gregory Meserole, added, "Watkins has been committed to building the best team to serve clients in the technology and life science sectors. By joining TechAssure, our ability to further serve these clients with best-in-class tools and resources is enhanced."

MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE

TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Now comprised of 29 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 4,000 clients and represent over $3 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves. TechAssure is currently celebrating its 19th year.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact H. Garrett Droege, CPCU, CIC at (855) 292-3772 or email at 226415@email4pr.com. Or visit www.techassure.org or on Twitter @TechAssure

Watkins Insurance Group:

Greg Meserole – 226415@email4pr.com

SOURCE TechAssure Association, Inc.