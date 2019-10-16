TechAssure Names New Member Firm in Italy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named leading Italian brokerage De Besi Di Giacomo as a new member effective immediately. Based in Rome and Milan, De Besi Di Giacomo is an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm that ranks in the top 25 of all Italian brokerages and is the oldest Italian coverholder for Lloyds.

"Italy has an emerging technology and life science economy and is an important region for TechAssure," said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. "De Besi Di Giacomo was selected for membership due to their focus in cyber and other technology risks – something most brokerages in Italy are not yet doing."

De Besi Di Giacomo is focused on middle-market corporate insurance and in managing complex international risks. CEO Andrea Di Giacomo, added, "Joining TechAssure will allow us to bring enhanced knowledge and products to tech-enabled Italian businesses. As the world becomes more interconnected and cyber risks permeate all industries, De Besi Di Giacomo is committed to bringing best-in-class solutions to our clients and remaining a top brokerage in Italy."

MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE

TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Now comprised of 28 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 4,000 clients and represent over $3 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves. TechAssure is currently celebrating its 19th year.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact H. Garrett Droege, CPCU, CIC at (855) 292-3772 or email at 226409@email4pr.com. Or visit www.techassure.com or on Twitter @TechAssure

De Besi Di Giacomo:

Andrea Di Giacomo - andrea.digiacomo@dbdg.it

