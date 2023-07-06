TechAssure Welcomes Kevin Purvis of Cothrom Risk & Insurance Services as Chairman of the Board

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, an organization dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks, is pleased to announce that Kevin Purvis, Founder and Managing Partner of Cothrom Risk & Insurance Services, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

With over 16 years of experience focusing on complex risk management in the advanced manufacturing, technology, and life science sectors, Kevin's expertise in technology-related risks and strategic vision make him an ideal choice to lead TechAssure as Chairman.

Commenting on the appointment, TechAssure's outgoing Chairman, Steve Appel of Gregory & Appel Insurance, said, "We are excited to welcome Kevin as our new Chairman of the Board. He is highly organized, smart, and has been a rising leader within TechAssure over the years. His commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with TechAssure's mission. I am confident that under Kevin's leadership, we will continue to provide unparalleled resources and guidance to our members as we navigate the ever-evolving insurance landscape for technology-related risks."

As Chairman, Kevin will spearhead TechAssure's efforts in driving innovation, thought leadership, and best practices within the corporate insurance and risk management industry. His strategic guidance will play a pivotal role in expanding TechAssure's global reach and fostering collaboration among our members, insurance industry leaders, and technology companies.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of the Board for TechAssure, and thank my friend, Steve Appel, for making this a smooth transition," said Kevin. "As technology rapidly evolves, organizations face increasingly complex risks that demand innovative insurance and risk management solutions. TechAssure has been at the forefront of addressing these challenges, and I look forward to working closely with the Board, staff, and members to enhance our impact and help our members and their clients thrive in this dynamic environment."

Kevin's duties began on July 1, 2023, and will run through December 31, 2024.

About TechAssure:

Established in 2000, TechAssure is an international not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. With a global network of industry experts and a commitment to excellence, TechAssure provides educational resources, networking opportunities, and specialized insurance products tailored to the unique risks faced by technology companies worldwide. The association is comprised of independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, and India. For additional information on TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org.

Media Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

+1 540-272-2340

[email protected]

SOURCE TechAssure