techaWare Hosting 2nd Annual Women, Wine, and Tech Event

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Strategy Company®, today announced that it will be hosting techaWare's 2nd annual "Women, Wine and Tech" event on October 17th. The event will be held at 630 Allendale Rd. King of Prussia, PA 19406 from 6:00-8:00 PM ET. techaWare is Philadelphia's premier organization for women technologists and women and girls interested in technology and was founded to educate and foster their growth in the technology field. The event, supported by co-partners TechGirlz, POWER and Women in Technology Leadership, is an opportunity for women in the Philadelphia area to share insights, network, and talk about the roles they play in the tech world.

"The objective of our Wine, Women and Tech event is to provide an opportunity for women in the Philadelphia region to spend an evening learning about how tech directly and indirectly drives many careers. We will also be learning about, and tasting, a variety of great wines made by women winemakers. Our great partners from last year, Wines til Sold Out and the Plonk Wine Club, are once again providing some fantastic wines to sample," says Nicci Townsend, co-founder of techaWare and Vice President of Client Relations at Evolve IP.

Townsend continued, "This year's event will also introduce women to a number of wonderful tech resources from our co-partners including TechGirlz, POWER, and Women in Technology Leadership. We're incredibly excited about the work we are doing with them throughout the year on a variety of technology initiatives for women and girls in the community."

"Our mission is to develop the next generation of women leaders in the greater Philadelphia region through education, mentorship and purposeful connections," said Lindsay Johnston, President of The Power of Professional Women. "Partnering with techaWare for their Women, Wine, & Tech event is a natural fit for our organization and our members. Across all industries and at every stage of their career, women are becoming the leading voices in so many businesses. With the thriving tech industry in our community, it makes sense for us to always support their growth and success. We're thrilled to participate in this special event!"

"TechGirlz (www.techgirlz.org) is thrilled to be part of this year's 'Women, Wine, and Tech,'" said Danica Pascavage, Philadelphia Outreach Manager. "This one-of-a-kind event brings women and organizations together to support each other and learn more about the local tech community. We are thankful to collaborate with techaWare as they strengthen the pipeline of women in tech through this event and through the TechGirlz workshops for middle school girls they have hosted."

"Giving women opportunities to build their network is one of the many reasons why Women in Tech Leadership (www.witleadership.com) is excited to partner with techaWare on this event," said Jill Alspach, Executive Director of Women in Tech Leadership. "Earlier this year WITL collaborated with techaWare on a mentorship program and this event continues our focus to provide opportunities to further foster connections within the tech industry."

What: "Women, Wine, and Tech"

When: October 17, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: 630 Allendale Rd. King of Prussia, PA 19406

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-wine-and-tech-tickets-69096313935

To learn more about techaWare and their upcoming events, please visit www.techaware.tech

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12792178

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Evolve IP

Related Links

http://www.evolveip.net

