techaWare Women, Wine and Tech Event Surpasses 175 Attendees

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that the 2nd annual techaWare Women, Wine and Tech event surpassed 175 attendees with women traveling from all five Philadelphia counties, New Jersey and Delaware to attend. The event provided the region's women with an opportunity to network and talk about the roles they play in the tech world while tasting wines made exclusively by women vintners.

Nicci Townsend, co-founder of techaWare and Vice President of Client Relations at Evolve IP, noted that the event's great success required a coordinated effort, "We couldn't have achieved this kind of amazing success without the support of TechGirlz, POWER, Women in Tech Summit and Women in Technology Leadership. The members of these organizations do an incredible job of enabling new experiences for women and girls in technology and are simply inspiring to be around."

"We're also incredibly grateful for the support from Wines Til Sold Out, Pedernales Cellars and the Plonk Wine Club. In keeping with the pro-women theme we wanted all of the wines at the event to come from women vintners and the selections they recommended and provided took the evening to another level," Townsend said.

techaWare, which was started by six of Evolve IP's female associates, was founded to educate, support and foster technology growth for women of all ages. Unlike many tech events, in addition to 'talking technical', the discussions at the Women, Wine and Tech event were focused on helping women without tech backgrounds find career entry points and helping them accomplish their goals when dealing with male-dominated tech teams.

Townsend concluded, "This year's event was even bigger and better than last year and we are thrilled with the turnout. I want to thank all of the women who attended for their thoughtful conversations as well as the associates at Evolve IP who helped ensure that the event ran so smoothly."

To learn more about techaWare and upcoming events, please visit www.techaware.tech

