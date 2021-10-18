TechBehemoths Study: 40% of IT Companies Don't Have A Planned Budget For Social Media Activity

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBehemoths - the platform that matches reputable IT companies and service providers with projects, performed a survey among 310 IT companies between September 1-31, 2021. The survey called " How IT Companies Use Social Media " revealed important information about Social Media Channels and how IT companies use these platforms to promote.

The poll of respondents was randomly selected from a total of 56.000 companies the platform hosts, and it turned out that most of them are specializing in the following services:

Web and software development (28.4%)

Advertising and Media (23.9%)

UI/UX (17%)

Mobile and app development (13.6%)

The survey revealed that 33% of companies face budget problems in their social media activity. Targeting, competition, and conversion are also giving IT companies hard times. The survey results about challenges IT companies face on social media are as follows:

Budget - 33%

Targeting - 33%

Competition - 16.7%

Conversion - 16.7%

The study also refers to the benefits of social network channels to IT companies. Here are the results:

¼ of respondents called "reach" as the main benefit

19.4% were for leads

19.4% called awareness the biggest benefit

13.9% mentioned branding

Another important aspect the survey touches is how IT companies plan their resources for social media advertising. Stunningly, the survey revealed that 41.9% of IT companies don't have a budget for social media, and 58.1% plan their spendings for SMM activities.

On the other hand, IT companies are more attentive in dedicating human resources to social media marketing: 62.5% of all companies have at least 1 or more employees dedicated to their social media presence, and the other 31.3% of all IT companies own a social media marketing department.

The survey respondents named top social media channels that IT companies advertise on.

Facebook acquired 26.9% of the votes

LinkedIn 25.8%

Instagram - 19.4%

Twitter - 14%

Other key findings of the survey:

Most IT companies share a non-mainstreaming type of content on social media

Visual content gains ground over text content and will likely become the most used type of content in the following period

Facebook and LinkedIn will lose the leading positions of leading social media channels among IT companies while Youtube and Instagram will probably take their place.

Most IT companies are prepared to assign human resources and provide SMM services in the B2B sector.

Budget is still a challenge for IT companies on social media.

Leads are what IT companies want most from social media activity.

Almost half of IT companies are willing to share content from other sources on social media

Social media channels have a positive impact on the revenue and income of IT companies

What is TechBehemoths?

TechBehemoths is one of the most advanced and user-friendly platforms to match IT Companies around the world with real clients without hustle.

