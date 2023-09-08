TechBridge Elects Tonya Bryant of Southern Company to Board of Directors

News provided by

Techbridge, Inc.

08 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBridge, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofits providing technology solutions, free tech training, and consulting to other nonprofits, announced that Tonya Bryant, current vice president of Technology at Southern Company, has joined its Board of Directors.

Tonya leads the Technology Services organization at Southern Company. She has served on TechBridge's Technology Career Program (TCP) Advisory Board and has co-chaired its annual 'Tee it Up' golf tournament and fundraiser.

Continue Reading
Tonya Bryant
Tonya Bryant

Bryant brings a wealth of knowledge from the technology industry, with over 20 years of combined experience in strategy, governance, project portfolio management, AI and data analytics, development standards, and innovation. Since joining Southern Company in 1999 as a network engineer, Bryant has served in various leadership roles, including vice president and director of the Office of the CIO and as a manager in the Program Management Office.

"TechBridge's mission is to empower historically marginalized people and communities by building equitable, inclusive pathways and connecting them to employment opportunities in the digital economy," says TechBridge CEO Clint Bailey. "We are excited to welcome Tonya Bryant to our board of directors, a distinguished leader who will bring invaluable insight and steward the organization through strategic objectives that help us eliminate generational poverty."

Bryant earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama. She received her MBA with a finance concentration from Georgia State University.

In addition to her rich professional experience in the tech sector, Tonya has completed several leadership programs that will aid TechBridge's objective in nurturing diverse tech talents, such as the McKinsey Black Executive Leadership Program, the Center for Creative Leadership's Women's Leadership Program, and the Information Technology Senior Management Forum's (ITSMF) Emerge Academy.

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization equipping other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children seeking support in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. For additional information visit: www.TechBridge.org

SOURCE Techbridge, Inc.

Also from this source

Ernst & Young's Paul Bierbusse Joins TechBridge's Board of Directors, Led by Board Chair Scott McGlaun of BCBS Alabama

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.