Techbros Electronic Recycle & ITAD Announces Partnership with the Phoenix Suns, Expanding Circularity and Sustainability Education Across Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techbros Electronic Recycle & ITAD, Arizona's fastest growing certified electronics recycling and IT asset disposition company, proudly announces its partnership with the Phoenix Suns, unlocking a new chapter in statewide sustainability, circular technology education, and community-driven environmental impact.

The partnership establishes Techbros an R2v3, NAID AAA, and ISO-certified organization as a partner of the Phoenix Suns. It also amplifies Techbros mission promoting circularity, extending the usable life of technology, and educating businesses and families on responsible electronics recycling and secure data destruction.

"This partnership represents so much more than branding it's a platform to move Arizona toward a cleaner, smarter, circular future," said Sarkes Mkrdichian, CEO & Founder of Techbros Electronic Recycle & ITAD. "Together with the Phoenix Suns, we're empowering the community to recycle responsibly, understand data security, and make sustainability a part of everyday life."

A Partnership Centered on Circularity & Community Impact

Through the partnership, Techbros will activate several high impact initiatives focused on sustainability and circular technology, including:

Statewide circularity awareness campaigns

In-arena sustainability messaging

Community events

Techbros is especially known for its strong roots in community service, partnering with nonprofits across Arizona and nationwide. The company regularly donates refurbished laptops and technology to organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Computers 4 People, churches, and youth development programs extending the life of devices and ensuring technology access for families in need.

"Circularity is about more than recycling it's about giving technology a second chance to create opportunity," said Mkrdichian. "Whether we're donating laptops to under resourced students or helping nonprofits upgrade their tech securely, our mission is to use sustainability as a tool to uplift the community."

Commitment to a Greener Arizona

Techbros is uniquely positioned in Arizona's sustainability movement. With the Phoenix Suns, the company plans to utilize its partnership to:

Reduce statewide e-waste

Promote circular technology

Support nonprofits with refurbished devices

Educate families and students

Advocate for responsible recycling

"Arizona is growing fast, and we want sustainability to grow with it," Mkrdichian added. "This partnership brings us one step closer to a future where every device is responsibly handled, every business protects their data, and every student has access to technology."

About Techbros Electronic Recycle & ITAD

Techbros Electronic Recycle & ITAD is Arizona's premier R2v3, NAID AAA, and ISO-certified electronics recycling and IT asset disposition company. Learn more at www.Techbrosaz.com

