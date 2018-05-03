TechCare Launches Its Novokid Lice Treatment Products Line in Super Pharm, Israel's Largest Drugstore Chain

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TechCare Corp. (OTCQB: TECR), a technology company with a revolutionary delivery platform that uses vapor technology for natural health, wellness and beauty treatments, today announced it will launch its Novokid Lice Treatment Products Line in Super Pharm, Israel's largest and leading drugstore chain.

The launch will take place following the signing of a distribution agreement with Meditrend, a leading distributor in Israel, specializing in health and wellness products. Meditrend, operating since 1988, represents leading brands for Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi, Combe and others.

The multi-year agreement grants Meditrend certain exclusive distribution rights in Israel and will encompass more than 500 sales points throughout Israel, including Super Pharm, additional drugstore chains, pharmacies, department stores, HMOs, various online outlets, etc.

Novokid will be available in Israel later this month.

Israel represents the second territory in which the Novokid products line shall be made available following its launch in the Netherlands earlier this year. Israel, as the Netherlands, is densely populated country, with 8.8 million people living in close proximity, where lice management is extremely important in this country.

TechCare remains laser focused on expanding to additional territories, including EU countries and the Americas.

According to Zvi Yemini, Chairman of TechCare Corp., "TechCare is proud to partner with Meditrend in the launch of its innovative lice treatment device, while capitalizing on Meditrend's extensive infrastructure and proven track record. Beginning in late May, the Israel market will have have wide access to our superior Novokid lice treatment device."

Avi Uval, CEO of Meditrend, commented, "We are thrilled to enter into this agreement to be able to offer our customers this best in class lice treatment device. We envision the product will provide an opportunity for repeat business from our end customers."

About TechCare Corp.

TechCare is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of an innovative delivery platform utilizing vaporization of various natural, plant-based compounds, to enable a wide variety of treatment solutions. Inspired by simple, natural treatments that have been used for generations. TechCare's renowned scientists combine traditional wisdom with innovative, proprietary technology and years of research to create solutions that answer the needs of today's consumers.

Novokid is a revolutionary anti-lice home use device that eliminates lice, super lice and eggs with a simple 10 minute treatment with no rinsing or washing required.

Novokid is 100% natural, plant based, and pesticide free.

Shine, a hair treatment device, developed with internationally renowned industry leaders cleanses the hair and scalp and rejuvenates hair by returning its natural health, shine, body and luster, and is expected to launch later this year.

Additional products are in development and slated for launch in 2019.

