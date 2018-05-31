TechCare Submits Patent Application for Breakthrough Smart Capsule™ Technology, Paving the Way for Novel Health, Wellness and Beauty Solutions

TechCare is a public US technology company dedicated to developing solutions for improved health and quality of life. It is based on Israeli R&D and its patented technology embodies a unique delivery platform operated with various capsules for vaporization of natural active agents with various implementations for multiple health, wellness and beauty solutions.

"This is an important milestone for TechCare and will enable us to release to market scientifically proven, easy to use solutions for improved health and wellness of life for millions of people", says Zvi Yemini, Chairman of TechCare Corp. "Our patented technology addresses markets surpassing $100B and provides novel solutions for unanswered needs in the health, wellness and beauty industries".

About TechCare

TechCare is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of innovative delivery platforms utilizing vaporization of various plant-based compounds, to enable a wide variety of solutions, inspired by simple, natural treatments that have been used for generations. TechCare's renowned scientists combine traditional wisdom with innovative, proprietary technology and years of research to create solutions that answer the needs of today's customers.

TechCare aims to promote global health and wellness by harnessing breakthrough technology, based on natural substances. The company has recently launched Novokid™ - a revolutionary anti-lice home-use device that TechCeliminates lice, super lice and eggs with a simple 10 minute treatment with no rinsing or shampooing required. Novokid is 100% natural, plant based, and pesticide free.

The company is expected to launch, later this year, Shine™, a hair treatment device that cleanses hair and scalp, rejuvenates hair and returns its natural health, shine, skin and luster. Shine™ was developed with internationally renowned industry leaders and is targeted to offer a series of various capsules for different hair care and scalp treatment purposes.

The company is constantly leveraging its technology, offering various capsules with different active agents targeting a broad range of health, wellness, beauty and home products for customers that are seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is joining forces with leading distribution and business partners for expanded penetration of its products globally.

