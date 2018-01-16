Tech.co Acquired by Global Publishing Tech Company MVF

MVF presently operates a suite of global publishing sites, using expert articles and informative reviews to connect active customers with businesses all over the world. The purchase is part of MVF's ambitious growth plans as it aims to expand its global reach by acquiring high authority digital brands.

MVF US CEO Bjorn Zellweger: "We are really excited to acquire Tech.co and add it to our portfolio of leading online publishers. With an established brand and engaged audience, it's the perfect fit for MVF.

"We're looking forward to furthering the brand's reach through our digital marketing expertise, while continuing to invest in great content, bringing the latest tech news and useful resources to even more global readers."

Tech.co cofounder Frank Gruber commented: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have created over the last decade, growing it from a community event series to one of the world's leading tech publishers."

Cofounder Jen Consalvo added, "The leadership team behind MVF impressed us with their excitement for the brand and their ability to scale businesses. We feel confident Tech.co is in the right hands and look forward to watching it grow and evolve."

In 2015 MVF opened its first US offices in Austin, Texas. The US remains the biggest area of growth for the business and this acquisition is set to further extend its presence in this market.

Notes to editors:

MVF was founded in the UK by five friends in 2009, and has enjoyed incredibly fast growth over the past 9 years; achieving compound annual growth of 278% over its first four years of trading. Since then, MVF has opened offices in Austin, Texas , and expanded its workforce to over 400 staff.

, and expanded its workforce to over 400 staff. Tech.co founders Frank Gruber and Jen Consalvo will focus on their work advising, investing, and consulting while they continue to grow Startup of the Year and Innovate Celebrate.

and will focus on their work advising, investing, and consulting while they continue to grow Startup of the Year and Innovate Celebrate. Tech.co cofounder Frank Gruber shares more details: https://Tech.co/techco-acquired-by-mvf-2018-01

